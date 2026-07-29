FEWER LIVES LOST: ARKANSAS TRAFFIC FATALITIES DROP MIDWAY THROUGH 2026

July 29, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas roadway fatalities are down significantly compared to recent years, according to year-to-date data.

As of July 29, 2026, preliminary reports indicate there have been 245 traffic fatalities statewide, compared to 292 at the same point in 2025 — a decrease of 47 deaths. A total of 569 people were killed on Arkansas’ roadways in 2025.

“We have 47 fewer fatal crashes than we did on the same date last year,” said Col. Mike Hagar, Director of the Arkansas State Police. “I know these numbers can fluctuate, but that is a significant difference. That represents 47 fewer families whose lives have been permanently changed and 47 fewer death notifications our Troopers have had to make.”

A five-year comparison shows the state recorded 563 deaths in 2024, 566 in 2023, 605 in 2022, and 648 in 2021 on Arkansas’ roadways.

Col. Hagar credits proactive enforcement and increased visibility by ASP Troopers for the decline.

“We have more motorists on Arkansas highways than ever before, and our population continues to grow,” Col. Hagar said. “Despite that, our Troopers are driving fatal numbers down. That’s not a coincidence — that’s the result of hard work and a commitment to saving lives.”

ASP and the ASP Highway Safety Office have public service campaigns to reduce crashes and fatalities, including Click or Ticket It; Drive High, Get A DWI; Put the Phone Away or Pay; and Drive Aware, Walk Aware, Bike Aware – Save Lives. Troopers diligently enforce posted speed limits year-round and bolster DWI patrols in the days surrounding state and federal holidays.

ASP also recently launched a new statewide public safety initiative, Rules of the Road, a video series designed to help Arkansans better understand common traffic laws and best driving practices on Arkansas roadways.