(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), under the leadership of Director Josh Lamb, has named Kirk Smith as the new Deputy Director of the Homeland Security Division. Smith previously served as the agency’s Homeland Security Operations Manager.

“Kirk brings a strong record of leadership, dedication, and service to this role,” said Director Lamb. “Kirk has consistently demonstrated a commitment to strengthening our state’s preparedness, enhancing coordination across partners, and supporting the mission that each of us carries forward every day. His experience and steady guidance will be invaluable as we continue working to ensure the safety and resilience of communities across Georgia.”

In this role, he oversees Homeland Security Operations, Intelligence, and Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources (CIKR), supporting statewide efforts to strengthen preparedness, security, and resilience.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Director, Kirk served as Homeland Security Operations Manager, where he supervised the agency's Homeland Security Coordinators, who also serve as Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Homeland Security Task Force Agents. Throughout his tenure at GEMA/HS, he has also served as Intelligence Unit Supervisor and Area 8 Homeland Security Coordinator.

Before joining GEMA/HS, Kirk dedicated nearly 18 years to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent, serving in a variety of assignments including field agent, child abuse specialist, crime scene specialist, and field training agent. He began his law enforcement career as a Narcotics Agent with the Oconee Drug Task Force in Cochran, Georgia.

From 2010 to 2012, Kirk took a leave from state government to serve as a civilian law enforcement advisor with the United States Army Criminal Investigation Division in Gardez, Afghanistan, where he supported international security and law enforcement operations.

Kirk holds an associate degree from Middle Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree from Georgia State University. He is also a graduate of the University of Tennessee's National Forensic Academy, Session 20.

Kirk and his son, Adam, reside in Georgia.

###

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.