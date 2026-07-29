Utah DPS Mobilizes to Assist Oregon Wildfire Response

SALT LAKE CITY - (July 28, 2026) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) has received official requests from the state of Oregon for firefighting assistance in combating the ongoing wildfires.

DPS’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) has received an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for state-to-state mutual aid through emergency management agencies that facilitate assistance during state-declared emergencies. The Oregon Department of State Fire Marshal has requested that Utah provide up to three Type III or IV Engine task forces to aid in structural protection for wildfire-impacted communities in Oregon. DEM is coordinating with local fire agencies across Utah to deploy two task forces through EMAC on July 29, 2026, and the deployment will last for 14 days. This request is being filled in consultation with the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands to ensure we have the resources needed for our own state’s fires. If the need arises, we can pull these task forces back to fight fires in Utah.

We appreciate the willingness of the following local fire agencies that have committed to assist with this request: Orem, Draper City, North Tooele, West Valley City, Utah County, Layton City, Salt Lake City, Park City, Sandy City, Syracuse City, Moab Valley, South Jordan, and Unified Fire Authority.

A pre-deployment briefing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m. at the Maverick Center in West Valley City. The media is invited to attend. B-roll and interview opportunities will be available.

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