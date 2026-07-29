Orange County Expands Opportunities with New Innovation Center and Multicultural Senior Center

29 July, 2026 Community & Services

Orange County recently celebrated a major milestone with the ribbon cutting of its new Innovation Center and Multicultural Senior Center, expanding educational, recreational and community resources for residents of all ages.

Nearly 700 local residents joined County leaders for the grand opening celebration, which included remarks from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, guided tours, interactive demonstrations and refreshments.

“These two state-of-the-art facilities reflect Orange County’s commitment to lifelong learning, innovation and community,” said Demings. “Whether someone is exploring emerging technologies in the Innovation Center or building friendships and staying active at the Multicultural Senior Center, these spaces will enrich lives and strengthen our community for generations to come.”

Located within the Orange County Multicultural Center, the two facilities represent the second phase of the campus’s development. Operated by the Community and Family Services Department, the Multicultural Center is one of nine community centers strategically located throughout Orange County, providing neighborhood-based programs and services to more than 250,000 residents each year.

Innovation Center

Opening to the public this fall, the Orange County Innovation Center will serve as a technological and workforce development hub for residents and visitors.

The more than 20,000-square-foot facility — the first of its kind in Central Florida — features a makerspace, fabric arts studio, robotics lab, computer lab and immersive technology lab, along with a 300-seat multipurpose room and collaborative meeting spaces.

County officials say the Innovation Center will increase access to emerging technologies while supporting workforce development and economic growth.

“The Innovation Center is an investment in people, possibilities and the future of our community,” said Kunal Patel, Orange County Innovation Manager. “As technology continues to evolve, the center will help ensure Orange County remains competitive, resilient and future-ready.”

Multicultural Senior Center

Just steps away, the new Multicultural Senior Center provides a welcoming space where older adults can stay active, build relationships and access valuable County resources.

The 17,000-square-foot facility features a multipurpose room, game rooms, meeting rooms, and arts and crafts areas. It also houses Orange County’s Office on Aging, which connects older adults with programs, services and resources that support healthy, independent living.

The new center comes at an important time. More than 208,000 Orange County residents are age 65 or older, representing nearly 14 percent of the County’s population.

County leaders say the new facility reflects the Demings Administration’s commitment to supporting lifelong learning, social connection and healthy aging.

“The Multicultural Senior Center represents Orange County’s ongoing commitment to fostering community, connection and opportunity for every generation,” said Nicole Brown, Program Manager for Orange County’s Office on Aging.