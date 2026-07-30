Sterling Fleet Outfitters First to Bring Centurion Aluminum Truck Caps to Canada

Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap White Sterling Fleet Outfitters Logo

A lighter, more secure, and more durable aluminum truck cap built for commercial fleets and contractors is now available across Canada.

Our customers look for products that improve productivity while standing up to demanding conditions. The Centurion delivers meaningful improvements in accessibility, durability, and security.” — Sterling Fleet Outfitters spokesperson

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Fleet Outfitters, one of Canada’s leading commercial vehicle upfitters, today announced the arrival of the Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap, becoming the first company to introduce the product to the Canadian market.

Designed for contractors, service businesses, municipalities, and commercial fleets, the Centurion provides a modern alternative to conventional aluminum truck caps by improving durability, security, accessibility, and weather management.

The first shipment has arrived in Canada and inventory is now available for select Ford and Chevrolet pickup trucks.

What is the Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap?

The Centurion is a premium aluminum truck cap engineered specifically for commercial use. It combines lightweight construction with practical features that help tradespeople and fleet operators work more efficiently in the field.

Unlike many traditional aluminum canopies, the Centurion emphasizes easier equipment access, improved water management, and a more robust locking system while maintaining the corrosion resistance and weight advantages of aluminum construction.

Why is the Centurion different?

Commercial fleets often choose aluminum truck caps because they reduce vehicle weight while providing secure, weather-resistant storage. The Centurion builds on those benefits with several key design improvements.

Key features include:

• Large side and rear access doors for easier loading and unloading

• Integrated design that channels water away from the truck bed

• Heavy-duty locking system for improved security

• Lightweight aluminum construction

• Corrosion-resistant materials for long service life

• Designed for commercial fleet and contractor applications

These features help technicians spend less time accessing tools and equipment while improving security and protecting valuable cargo.

First Available in Canada Through Sterling Fleet Outfitters

As the exclusive first Canadian supplier, Sterling Fleet Outfitters is introducing the Centurion to contractors and fleet managers looking for a stronger alternative to many existing aluminum truck caps.

For more than 24 years, Sterling has specialized in commercial vehicle outfitting, helping organizations across Canada improve productivity through professionally engineered truck and van upfits.

Available Truck Models

The Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap is currently available for:

• Ford Ranger (5’ bed)

• Ford F-150 (5.5’ bed)

• Ford F-150 (6.5’ bed)

• Chevrolet Silverado (5’ 8” bed)

• Chevrolet Silverado (6.5’ bed)

Additional vehicle applications are expected in the future.

Built for Commercial Applications

The Centurion is designed for professionals who rely on secure, organized storage every day, including:

• Electrical contractors

• HVAC companies

• Plumbing contractors

• Telecommunications providers

• Utility fleets

• Municipal fleets

• Construction companies

• General contractors

• Mobile service technicians

About Sterling Fleet Outfitters

Sterling Fleet Outfitters is a Canadian commercial vehicle upfitter specializing in truck and van equipment for contractors, fleets, utilities, and municipalities across North America. Since 2002, Sterling has helped businesses maximize vehicle productivity through high-quality commercial upfit solutions, including shelving systems, truck caps, ladder racks, cargo management systems, and custom fleet packages.

As a Ford Pro Certified Upfitter, Ford Canada Pool Account, Mercedes-Benz Vans eXpert Upfitter, and CMVSS-certified facility, Sterling is recognized for delivering innovative commercial vehicle solutions backed by expert installation and exceptional customer service.

To learn more about the Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap or request a quote, visit Sterling Fleet Outfitters or contact the sales team at 1-888-214-0333.



Frequently Asked Questions

Who sells the Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap in Canada?

Sterling Fleet Outfitters is the first company to introduce the Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap to the Canadian market.

What are the benefits of the Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap?

The Centurion offers lightweight aluminum construction, improved side and rear access, enhanced security through a heavy-duty locking system, and a design that helps channel water away from the truck bed.

What trucks does the Centurion fit?

Current applications include the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150 (5.5’ and 6.5’ beds), and Chevrolet Silverado (5’ 8” and 6.5’ beds).

Who is the Centurion designed for?

The truck cap is built for commercial contractors, service technicians, fleet managers, municipalities, and businesses that require secure, weather-resistant storage while maintaining the versatility of a pickup truck.

Where can I buy the Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap?

The Centurion Aluminum Truck Cap is available through Sterling Fleet Outfitters in Canada.

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