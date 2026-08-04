Tier4 Group Acquires Sales Talent Group to Help Organizations Build the Modern Revenue Organization

Sales Talent Group Acquired by Tier4 Group Tier4 Group

Jenna Hicks Named President, Bringing More Than 25 Years of Go-to-Market Leadership Experience to a Practitioner-Led Executive Search Firm

Technology, executive leadership, and go-to-market strategy have become deeply connected, and we believe the talent partner of the future must understand how those decisions influence one another.” — Betsy Robinson, CEO, Tier4 Group

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tier4 Group today announced the acquisition of Sales Talent Group and the appointment of Jenna Hicks as President, expanding the firm's capabilities to help organizations build the modern revenue organization.Every search begins with a business decision. Today, those decisions are becoming more consequential than ever.Leaders are rethinking how organizations grow in response to artificial intelligence, changing buyer behavior, digital transformation, and evolving leadership expectations. They aren't simply filling positions. They're redesigning revenue organizations, determining which capabilities become more strategic, and deciding what skills will be required to execute what's next.That's why organizations need more than a recruiting partner. They need a partner who understands the business decision behind every search.Sales Talent Group has built its reputation by helping growth companies, established enterprises, and private equity-backed organizations build exceptional go-to-market leadership teams. By understanding the business decisions behind every search, the firm has helped clients navigate growth, transformation, acquisitions, leadership transitions, and market expansion rather than simply filling positions.The acquisition reflects Tier4 Group's belief that organizations need a different kind of talent partner. Together, Tier4 Group, Retained, and Sales Talent Group now form a talent partner that spans technology, executive leadership, and go-to-market strategy. While each firm maintains deep expertise within its discipline, together they help organizations think across the interconnected leadership decisions shaping today's businesses rather than solving isolated hiring needs."Our clients aren't asking us to solve individual hiring challenges anymore," said Betsy Robinson, CEO of Tier4 Group. "They're asking us to help them navigate transformation. Technology, executive leadership, and go-to-market strategy have become deeply connected, and we believe the talent partner of the future must understand how those decisions influence one another. As Sales Talent Group enters its next chapter, we're proud to have someone with Jenna's depth of experience and practitioner perspective leading the business. Combined with the reputation John O'Brien and the STG team have built, we're creating something that is uniquely positioned to help organizations build what's next."Jenna Hicks will lead the next chapter of Sales Talent Group, bringing more than 25 years of experience building, leading, and transforming revenue organizations. Throughout her career, she has partnered with executive teams to navigate growth, organizational transformation, customer strategy, and the business decisions that shape long-term success. Having worked at the intersection of business strategy, enterprise sales, customer value, and executive engagement, Hicks brings the perspective of a practitioner who has helped organizations build, evolve, and lead modern revenue organizations from the inside out."The hardest part isn't finding talent anymore," said Hicks. "It's understanding the business the organization is trying to build. Every search begins with a business decision, and today's organizations are making some of the most important decisions they've faced in years."Advancing technology is creating an opportunity to rethink how revenue teams are built. Those decisions are reshaping team structures, redefining the skills and capabilities that will create the greatest business value, and changing how successful revenue organizations are built.STG's role is to help clients think through those decisions first. The search isn't the business decision. It's the outcome of one. Building tomorrow's revenue organization starts long before the search begins."As President, Hicks is also launching 100 Seats at the Table, an ongoing leadership initiative that brings together today's revenue leaders to better understand the business decisions shaping the future of revenue organizations. Through conversations with executives across industries, the initiative will generate practical market intelligence, strengthen client partnerships, and provide organizations with insights into how successful revenue teams are being redesigned in real time.Unlike traditional recruiting firms, Sales Talent Group is led by practitioners who have built, led, and transformed revenue organizations themselves. That perspective enables the firm to advise clients not only on who to hire, but on how organizational design, leadership, technology, and customer strategy intersect to create stronger business outcomes.Founder John O'Brien will continue with Sales Talent Group as Strategic Advisor, supporting the firm's next chapter while helping preserve the relationships, values, and client-first philosophy that established the firm's reputation and continues to define its approach to serving clients.Together, the acquisition represents more than the combination of three firms. It reflects a shared belief that building tomorrow's organizations requires understanding the intersection of technology, executive leadership, organizational design, and go-to-market strategy. Organizations now have a connected talent partner designed to help them build what's next.About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned recruitment firm connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill critical roles and execute projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for seven consecutive years on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Tier4 Group has also received multiple honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, including five consecutive Pacesetter Awards and recognition as one of Georgia's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.tier4group.com.About RetainedRetained is a premier executive search firm specializing in placing senior leaders in the technology and non-profit sectors. Operating as a subsidiary of Tier4 Group, Retained combines human expertise with AI and advanced recruitment technology to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking top executive talent. For more information, visit www.retained.com About Sales Talent GroupSales Talent Group helps growth companies, established enterprises, and private equity-backed organizations build exceptional go-to-market leadership teams. Grounded in practitioner experience and market insight, the firm partners with organizations navigating growth, transformation, and change by helping them build the leaders required for what's next. To learn more, visit www.salestalentgroup.com

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