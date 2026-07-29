Westchester County Unveils New Bee-Line Bus Shelters to Improve Rider Comfort

Published: 29 July 2026

Modern Shelters will Improve Comfort, Safety and Accessibility for Riders

Westchester County has unveiled the first of its new Bee-Line bus shelters, marking the start of a multi-year initiative to modernize transit amenities across the County. The shelter replacement program will provide riders with safer, cleaner and more comfortable places to wait while improving the overall appearance of streets and transit corridors.

The new shelters will replace aging Bee-Line shelters with updated structures that include benches, improved lighting and protection from the elements. Depending on the location, shelters will be powered by either local electrical connections or rooftop solar panels. The replacement program will continue through 2029 as part of the County’s ongoing investment in maintaining a modern, reliable and customer-focused public transportation system.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Whether someone rides the Bee-Line every day or only occasionally, they deserve a safe and comfortable place to wait for the bus. These new shelters are another example of our commitment to investing in infrastructure that improves the quality of life for our residents while making public transportation more welcoming and dependable.”

Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation Commissioner Hugh Greechan said: “Replacing older bus shelters with modern, durable structures enhances the experience for Bee-Line riders. These upgrades will make a meaningful impact for riders while supporting the long-term reliability of our transit system.”

The shelter replacement program is designed to serve passengers of all ages and abilities better while extending the life of the County’s transit infrastructure. As installations continue through 2029, Westchester County will replace additional aging shelters throughout the Bee-Line network. The initiative reflects the County’s continued commitment to investing in public transportation and ensuring riders have access to safe, clean and modern amenities wherever they travel.