Where Do Sununu, Brown Stand on Trump's Latest Health Care Cuts?

Shocking new reporting from the Wall Street Journal exposes the Trump Administration’s plans to end its Medicare Part D subsidy program that could put over 173,000 Granite Staters at risk of being forced to pay more for their prescription drugs — and Republican U.S. Senate candidates John Sununu and Scott Brown have refused to weigh in.

Following Trump’s drastic health care cuts that closed a nonprofit health care clinic in Franconia, put tens of thousands of Granite Staters at risk of losing their health insurance, and ripped an estimated billions in health care funding from New Hampshire, Sununu claimed Republicans “did the right thing” by cutting Medicaid funding, while Brown has said he “support[s]” Trump’s Big Ugly Bill.

Now, with even more Granite Staters at risk of losing access to the care they need, John Sununu and Scott Brown must say whether they support the latest health care cuts from the Trump Administration.