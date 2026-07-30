Lingerie Fighting Championships Engages APEX Sponsor Solutions to Lead Corporate Partnerships and Naming Rights Strategy

LFC's social media following has grown 500% in past year

LFC Increase Focus on Sponsorship

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY)

Bringing on APEX gives us the dedicated sales and activation muscle to match the momentum we're building.” — Shaun Donnelly, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC OTCID:BOTY), the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment league, today announced it has engaged APEX Sponsor Solutions , LLC as its exclusive corporate partnership strategy, sales, and activation agency. The partnership positions APEX to lead sponsorship development across LFC's live events, digital and social platforms, branded content, and its planned permanent Las Vegas venue.Under the agreement, APEX will develop and execute a full corporate partnership program for LFC, including naming rights, founding-partner and presenting-partner packages, official category partnerships, hospitality opportunities, and branded content integrations. The scope also extends to commercialization of LFC's planned Las Vegas venue — a purpose-built home for monthly LFC events, athlete training, content production, and third-party rentals — as those plans move forward."LFC has built a passionate audience and a genuinely unique property in combat sports entertainment," said Anna Thornley, Founder and CEO of APEX Sponsor Solutions. "Our job is to translate that into a partnership architecture that gives brands a clear, compelling way to align with LFC — both at their events today and at the new Las Vegas venue as it comes online."APEX will work alongside the LFC team on inventory development, sponsor prospecting and outreach, proposal and contract negotiation, activation planning, and fulfillment reporting."Bringing on APEX gives us the dedicated sales and activation muscle to match the momentum we're building," said Shaun Donnelly, CEO of Lingerie Fighting Championships. "As we move forward with our Las Vegas venue, having a partner who can build out naming rights and category partnerships the right way is very important."About Lingerie Fighting Championships Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) is a global combat sports promotion showcasing elite female athletes across multiple fight disciplines, known for its high-production live events and star-making platform for competitors worldwide.About APEX Sponsor Solutions APEX Sponsor Solutions, LLC is a corporate partnership agency based in Huntsville, Alabama, providing strategy, sales, negotiation, activation, and fulfillment services for sports and entertainment properties.Media Contact: Shaun Donnelly, LFC CEO, 702-505-0743, shaun@LFCfights.com

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