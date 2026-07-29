Falcon Breeders Auction Links Sales to Competitions Offering SAR50 Million in Prizes

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Falcon Breeders Auction has introduced a new feature for its 2026 edition, expanding opportunities for breeders, investors, and buyers by making only falcons sold through the auction eligible to compete in all local and international falcon chick racing categories.The move is expected to boost buyer interest and trading activity, particularly after the auction recorded sales of more than SAR13 million in 2025, with 1,103 falcons sold and participation from 67 breeding farms.Under the new rules, every falcon purchased through the auction will become eligible to compete in races, subject to the applicable regulations. As a result, purchasing decisions will now be linked to the opportunity to participate in competitions organized or co-organized by the National Center for Falcons, offering total prize money of up to SAR50 million.The new incentive is expected to enhance the auction's appeal to investors and buyers. In addition to pedigree, breeding quality, and price, prospective owners are expected to consider a falcon's racing potential and bloodline performance. The initiative is anticipated to increase demand for falcons suited to the Melwah racing category while broadening the pool of buyers seeking birds that combine superior breeding with competitive performance.

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