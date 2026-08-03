Oxford Bank Selects Swaystack to Help Activate New Customers and Earn Primary Bank Status Oxford Bank's Onboarding Flow Digital Onboarding & Engagement Banking Har Rai and Simran are second- time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology.

With many customers opening several accounts at institutions and deciding later which institution to trust—Oxford Bank isn't leaving that decision to chance.

With Swaystack, we can now do that digitally—walking customers through funding their account, switching their direct deposit, moving their subscriptions—helping them grow with us.” — Nancy Rosentrater, COO at Oxford Bank

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxford Bank , the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County, Michigan, has selected Swaystack to bring gamified onboarding and engagement to its customers inside Jack Henry's Banno digital banking platform.For decades, choosing a bank often meant replacing one primary financial institution with another, allowing the bank that opened the account to assume it had secured a long-term relationship. That dynamic has shifted. In the third quarter of 2025, 52% of newly opened checking accounts were additional accounts rather than replacements, reflecting a growing pattern of consumers maintaining relationships with multiple financial institutions rather than switching outright (J.D. Power, 2025, as cited in American Banker, 2025). As consumers increasingly spread their financial activity across traditional banks, credit unions, and digital banking providers, institutions must continually earn customers' deposits, direct deposits, and long-term trust rather than assume loyalty based on account opening alone.Oxford Bank has understood the value of a first impression for more than 140 years. A new customer would sit with a banker, leave knowing the person who handled their account, and pass the name along to family and friends, helping the bank to grow on those referrals. Digital account opening has changed that pattern for banks overall. A rising share of accounts are now open with no conversation and may stall after the opening deposit.Swaystack restores that first conversation in the digital channel. From the first login, customers are guided to fund their account, move their direct deposit, transfer the recurring payments that determine where they may bank day to day, and add products that fit their lives."We've always believed that earning a customer's trust means showing up at every step of their financial life,” said Nancy Rosentrater, Chief Operating Officer at Oxford Bank.” With Swaystack, we can now do that digitally—walking customers through funding their account, switching their direct deposit, moving their subscriptions—helping them grow with us through new products and referrals. It's a complete ecosystem that turns a new account into a primary relationship."For Oxford Bank, the return on that commitment runs deep, and it compounds over time. A customer who funds an account and directs their pay to it has chosen where their financial life will live, and that choice anchors other banking decisions that follow. Deposits won through promotional rates, conversely, are often borrowed at banks overall, and the individual may leave as soon as a higher rate appears elsewhere. Deposits rooted in preference and trust form the stable, low-cost foundation on which a community bank grows."Most banks chasing this problem end up buying four or five different tools and spend years trying to make them work together," said Har Rai Khalsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Swaystack. "We built Swaystack so that community banks like Oxford Bank only need one platform. Everything from the first deposit to the next product moves as a single connected journey, each step setting up the one that follows. For Oxford, that means real growth from customers they already have. We are giving a bank that has earned trust for over a century a modern way to deliver it, while maintaining what makes people trust them in the first place."Most banks treat onboarding, funding, direct deposit, and cross-sell as separate projects, run by separate teams that may operate in silos. Customers may feel every handoff. Oxford connected the entire journey instead, so that each step leads into the next: funding into direct deposit, direct deposit into everyday spending, and everyday spending into the next loan or savings goal. A fully engaged customer is the most valuable asset a bank has, turning a single account into a lasting relationship and a steady source of new referrals.To learn more about how Swaystack helps banks and credit unions turn new accounts into active, primary relationships, visit swaystack.com or schedule a discovery call About SwaystackBanks and credit unions turn new accounts into active, primary relationships with Swaystack, a digital onboarding and engagement platform. Using gamified journeys inside digital banking and across email and SMS, financial institutions leverage Swaystack to guide new account holders to take the actions that matter most, like funding, switching direct deposit, and adopting new products.Founded by fintech veterans Har Rai Khalsa and Simran Singh, Swaystack builds on a proven track record of helping banks and credit unions compete with modern digital experiences. Har Rai previously co-founded MK Decision, acquired by Alkami in 2021, while Simran co-founded Zogo, where he helped more than 250 financial institutions gamify financial education for over 1.1 million users.

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