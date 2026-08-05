The Next Evolution of ERGs: USC Leadership Summit Explores Research Behind Strategic Resource Groups (SRGs)

2026 USC CEO Strategic Resource Group Summit

The USC Marshall 2026 Strategic Resource Group Leadership Summit equips leaders with research-backed strategies to transform ERGs into drivers of innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are entering a new era. Increasingly, leading organizations are expanding the role of ERGs beyond employee engagement and community building to become Strategic Resource Groups (SRGs) - trusted partners that contribute to innovation, talent development, organizational culture, and business performance.

To advance this work, The Center for Effective Organizations (CEO) at the Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California will host its 14th Annual Strategic Resource Group Leadership Summit, a virtual gathering on September 29–30, 2026, bringing together ERG leaders, executive sponsors, HR executives, researchers, and senior business leaders to explore the future of employee resource groups through the lens of research, organizational effectiveness, and business strategy.

Unlike many conferences focused primarily on sharing success stories, the Summit is grounded in ongoing academic research and organizational data. Participants learn not only what leading organizations are doing, but why those approaches work and how to apply them within their own organizations.

"We're seeing organizations move beyond viewing ERGs solely as employee engagement programs," said Dr. Theresa M. Welbourne, Senior Affiliated Research Scientist at the USC Marshall Center for Effective Organizations and founder of the Strategic Resource Group initiative. "The organizations achieving the greatest impact are intentionally integrating these groups into business strategy. When that happens, employee communities become sources of innovation with measurable business value."

RESEARCH THAT IS SHAPING PRACTICE

For more than a decade, CEO has conducted one of the nation's longest-running research initiatives examining the impact of Employee Resource Groups. Through annual studies, benchmarking, and partnerships, researchers have developed validated measures that help organizations understand how ERGs contribute across three critical dimensions:

• Talent Management through leadership development, recruitment, and retention

• Organizational Culture by strengthening inclusion, collaboration, and employee engagement

• Business Vitality through innovation, organizational effectiveness, and stronger relationships with customers and external stakeholders

The research has helped shift the conversation from asking whether ERGs create value to understanding how organizations can intentionally design them to deliver greater strategic impact.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

The Strategic Resource Group Leadership Summit is designed for leaders responsible for building the next generation of employee communities.

During the two-day virtual event, participants will:

• Examine new findings from CEO's ongoing Strategic Resource Group research.

• Learn practical frameworks for evolving ERGs into Strategic Resource Groups aligned with organizational priorities.

• Explore emerging practices from organizations across industries.

• Participate in collaborative learning, networking, and peer discussions.

• Benchmark their organization's progress against research findings.

• Earn Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM recertification.

Rather than ending when the conference concludes, participants become part of CEO's year-round Strategic Resource Group community through ongoing research participation, virtual learning sessions, innovation challenges, leadership development opportunities, and collaborative action teams.

REGISTRATION OPEN

The 2026 Strategic Resource Group Leadership Summit will be held virtually on September 29–30, 2026.

Registration is now open for individual participants and organizational teams. Registration will close on September 22, 2026. A 15% discount is available for teams of 5 or more.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To discuss sponsorship packages, contact Vivian Jimenez at vivianji@marshall.usc.edu

Learn more and register at: https://bit.ly/4fs4cWi

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR EFFECTIVE ORGANIZATIONS

The Center for Effective Organizations (CEO) at the USC Marshall School of Business is internationally recognized for advancing the science and practice of organizational effectiveness. Through rigorous research, executive education, and partnerships with leading organizations, CEO develops evidence-based solutions that help organizations improve leadership, talent, organizational design, and business performance. CEO's Strategic Resource Group initiative combines research, benchmarking, education, and community engagement to help organizations maximize the strategic impact of Employee Resource Groups.

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