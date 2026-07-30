Major Record Distribution is proud to announce release of Richie Love The Saxiest Man Alive Single, MOVIN SO SAXY

New Single Release Richie Love "The Saxiest Man Alive"

Tribute to all the “Saxy” people in the World.

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Single is released by Record Label: Major Record Distribution LLC with Global Distribution by The Orchard.Pre-Order for this Single Release is available Now on Apple and ITunes. The Release date for this Single will be August 7, 2026, and will be available on all major, global streaming platforms.Written and Composed by Richie Love and Johnie Payton. Produced by Richie Love.Richie was born in Omaha, Nebraska and raised in Omaha and Los Angeles, CA. He was nurtured by Music Royalty.He is the youngest son of the World-Renowned Saxophonist, Preston Love, who performed with such Greats as Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Marvin Gaye to The Jackson 5. Richie’s father was Motown’s first West Coast Orchestra/Contractor in the 60’s.Richie is no stranger to the music business. He began playing Sax at age 6. Richie has performed on hundreds of Live Venues, T.V., Radio Shows, songs and albums. He has worked, recorded with, Headlined for, and studied under a Legendary group of musicians, and songwriters such as, Johnny Otis, Buddy Miles, Norman Conners, Barbara Morrison, Shuggie Otis, Angela Bofill, Billy Preston and the list goes on and on. Richie has been a Headliner with Wayman Tisdale, Chaka Khan, Buddy Miles, and many more.His band “The Love Connection” has been rocking audiences for 35 years, from L.A., to the Midwest and now on the “East Coast”. They’ve been featured on Documentaries, Headlined countless Jazz and Blues Festivals, including Omaha Jazz and Blues Festival (3 Years), Carson California Jazz Festival (2 Years), Ameristar Casino (3 Years) and co-star at Mississippi Valley Blues Festival.Richie plays all Saxophones, Alto, Tenor, Soprano, Baritone, Flutes, and most instruments. He is a Composer, Arranger, Producer, Vocalist, Teacher and Mentor. In 1985 he started his own Production Company called Saxworld Productions to mentor young people.He has released numerous Singles and Albums with “Better Love” and “Come Back” just to name a few, and recently released a single called “SAY IT”.Richie is planning on releasing more music and wants his music to continue to inspire, entertain, and give you that “Saxy”, Soulful feeling with much love.CONTACT INFORMATION:Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLCManager:Phyllis Salter-GannPhone: (903) 357-2644Email: phylsaltergann@gmail.comRecord Label:Major Record Distribution LLCAWARDS/NOMINATIONS:Infinity Music and Film Awards 2026 NomineeBlues/Jazz/SoulMale Vocalist of the YearSingle of the Year “SAY IT”Artist of the YearVideo of the Year “SAY IT”INTERNATIONAL RED CARPET AWARDS EUROPENominatedYears – 2023, 2024, 2025Won (2025)Best of Soul – “Better Love”Won (2021)The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame – Presented by Jim CaseyWon (2020)The Nebraska Music Hall Of FameWon (2009)Outstanding Community Achievements – Omaha, NE Richie Love/Saxworld ProductionsWon (2005)Community Service Award – 2nd North Omaha Empowerment Conference O.O.I.C. by the Triple One Neighborhood AssociationWon (2002)The Omaha Black Music Hall of FameAWARDED (1993 – 1997)4 Music Mentoring Grants from The Nebraska Arts CouncilAWARDED (1987)Outstanding Achievement Award – Raw Talent TV Show Los Angeles, CA (Presented by: Hattie Cousain)SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:Website: www.richielove.com Email: richielovesaxworld@gmail.comMerchandise:MUSIC LINKS:Amazon Music:Apple:Spotify:Deezer:TIDAL:Radio/Press/Media Interviews:The Caswell Messenger1inmusicSong Review NowYanbar PodcastMuch more to come from Richie Love “The Saxiest Man Alive”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.