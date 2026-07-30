SGS in Finland granted Notified Body status under EU Battery Regulation
Enhancing access to conformity assessment services for EU market compliance
This designation enables SGS to deliver conformity assessment services for batteries and accumulators in line with EU regulatory requirements. The notification also covers procedures under Module D1, covering quality assurance of production processes, and Module G, covering unit verification.
Markus Ahvenus, Product Certification Director, commented: “Being granted Notified Body status under the EU Battery Regulation strengthens our position as a leading conformity assessment provider both in Finland and globally. We are proud to support customers with comprehensive services that facilitate access to the European market.”
This milestone reinforces the ongoing expansion of SGS’s global network, ensuring customers benefit from extensive expertise, harmonized approaches and high-quality services across key markets.
SGS now holds 12 Notified Body designations in Finland across multiple regulatory frameworks, including medical devices, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio equipment. In addition, FINAS-accredited quality system certification services are available.
SGS battery testing, inspection and certification services include safety and performance testing, supply chain audits and regulatory support, helping organizations achieve faster, more streamlined approvals, harmonized test methodologies and consistently high-quality reports. This supports faster market access while reducing the risk of delays and non-compliance.
Ruth Roy
Sugarloaf Marketing
ruth@sugarloafmarketing.co.uk
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