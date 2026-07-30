SGS in Finland granted Notified Body status under EU Battery Regulation

SGS Fimko Oy's designation as a Notified Body under EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 enables its delivery of conformity assessment services for batteries and accumulators in line with EU regulatory requirements.

Enhancing access to conformity assessment services for EU market compliance

We are proud to support customers with comprehensive services that facilitate access to the European market.” — Markus Ahvenus, Product Certification Director

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to announce that its team in Helsinki, SGS Fimko Oy, has been designated as a Notified Body (NB) under the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542.This designation enables SGS to deliver conformity assessment services for batteries and accumulators in line with EU regulatory requirements. The notification also covers procedures under Module D1, covering quality assurance of production processes, and Module G, covering unit verification.Markus Ahvenus, Product Certification Director, commented: “Being granted Notified Body status under the EU Battery Regulation strengthens our position as a leading conformity assessment provider both in Finland and globally. We are proud to support customers with comprehensive services that facilitate access to the European market.”This milestone reinforces the ongoing expansion of SGS’s global network, ensuring customers benefit from extensive expertise, harmonized approaches and high-quality services across key markets.SGS now holds 12 Notified Body designations in Finland across multiple regulatory frameworks, including medical devices, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio equipment. In addition, FINAS-accredited quality system certification services are available.SGS battery testing, inspection and certification services include safety and performance testing, supply chain audits and regulatory support, helping organizations achieve faster, more streamlined approvals, harmonized test methodologies and consistently high-quality reports. This supports faster market access while reducing the risk of delays and non-compliance.

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