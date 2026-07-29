Concierge Auctions: New Construction Luxury Estate in Silverleaf Pending Sale for $12.4M in Just 47 Days

French Mediterranean-inspired estate in Scottsdale pending sale in cooperation with Compass Arizona

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that Vistaero, a newly constructed turnkey estate within the exclusive guard-gated enclave at Silverleaf in North Scottsdale, Arizona, is pending sale for $12.4M in just 47 days of auction marketing. Offered in cooperation with David Newcombe of the MacLean Newcombe Group and co-listed by Heather Gagne, both of Compass Arizona, bidding culminated as part of Concierge Auctions’ exclusive 'America 250' Sale at The Dominick in New York City.

"Vistaero is the kind of property our platform was built to represent—architecturally significant, exceptionally crafted, and positioned within one of the country's premier luxury communities," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Our role is to bring extraordinary homes like this to the world's most qualified buyers through a competitive, time-defined sales process, and the response to Vistaero reflects the continued demand for distinctive new construction at the highest end of the market."

"Vistaero is a truly exceptional offering––one that stands apart for its architectural pedigree, craftsmanship, and commanding setting within Silverleaf," said Newcombe. “Partnering with Concierge Auctions allowed us to introduce the property to a global audience of qualified buyers through a competitive sales process, and the strong response throughout the campaign demonstrates the enduring appeal of truly exceptional homes."

Set atop approximately five acres within Scottsdale's prestigious Silverleaf community, Vistaero was designed by acclaimed architect Scott Carson and built by Nicholas Development Group, curated by interior designer Kristin Hazen. Blending timeless architecture with contemporary interiors, the estate captures sweeping views of the McDowell Mountains and West Valley while offering expansive spaces for both entertaining and everyday living, including dual home offices, an entertainment lounge, reading room, private fitness studio, and a separate guest wing with four en-suite bedrooms. Outdoors, a resort-style pool and spa, expansive terraces and multiple alfresco living spaces embrace Arizona's renowned sunsets, while an oversized garage accommodates up to 18 vehicles or can be reimagined as a recreational space, such as an indoor pickleball court.

Residents enjoy access to Silverleaf's private club, featuring a Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course, spa, fine dining and a 50,000-square-foot Mediterranean-inspired clubhouse, along with nearby parks, hiking and biking trails, Market Street at DC Ranch, Old Town Scottsdale and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Scottsdale Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport provide convenient access for both private and commercial travel.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to LuxHunters.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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