Learn About History of Tulsa’s Woodward Park and Gardens Historic District in State Historic Preservation Office Webinar

July 29, 2026

Contact: Lynda Ozan

State Historic Preservation Office, Oklahoma Historical Society

Office: 405-522-4484

[email protected]

okhistory.org/shpo

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, August 11, at noon, the State Historic Preservation Office will host a free webinar featuring guest Briana Hefley-Shepard. She will focus on the history of the Woodward Park and Gardens Historic District in Tulsa.

Woodward Park is one of the city’s finest public gardens and features upper and lower rock gardens, formal terraces and a rose garden. It is also home to beautiful architecture—from the Italian Renaissance villa to the glass conservatory—making Woodward Park an amazing place with an amazing history.

Register online for the webinar. For more information, contact Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Lynda Ozan at 405-522-4484 or [email protected].

The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit okhistory.org.

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