Large Truck Crashes Continue to Claim Lives Across Oregon and Washington, D’Amore Law Group Reports

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial truck accidents remain a persistent and deadly problem across Oregon and Washington, according to data from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). D’Amore Law Group, a Pacific Northwest personal injury law firm with more than 30 years of experience representing victims of serious truck accidents, is calling attention to the scope of the problem as freight traffic continues to grow throughout the region.While year-over-year figures show some decline in certain categories, the cumulative toll of fatal and serious injury crashes involving large trucks across both states represents thousands of lives harmed over the past several years.Washington State Fatal and Serious Truck Accident DataWSDOT data tracking fatal and serious injury accidents involving large trucks statewide shows that Washington recorded 53 fatal truck crashes in both 2024 and 2025, with serious injury crashes declining from 162 in 2024 to 119 in 2025. Prior to that, the state saw 58 fatal crashes in 2023, 74 in 2022, and 70 in 2021.Across the five years from 2021 through 2025, Washington recorded 308 fatal large truck crashes and 736 serious injury crashes statewide. That is an average of more than 61 fatal crashes and 147 serious injury crashes per year.The geography of these crashes is not random either. According to WSDOT, a majority of fatal and serious injury truck crashes occur in the I-5 corridor between Seattle and Tacoma, one of the most heavily trafficked freight routes in the Pacific Northwest.Oregon: Fatal and Non-Fatal Truck CrashesIn Oregon, data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) shows that large truck crashes resulted in 55 fatalities and 1,643 non-fatal accidents in 2025. That follows 60 fatal crashes and 1,741 non-fatal crashes in 2024. Over the four-year period from 2022 through 2025, Oregon recorded 245 fatalities and 6,859 non-fatal truck crashes, an average of more than 61 fatalities and 1,714 non-fatal crashes per year. The non-fatal category encompasses a wide range of outcomes, including crashes resulting in serious and permanent injuries.Why These Crashes Happen and Why They Are Often PreventableCommercial truck accidents are rarely simple. Many involve violations of federal safety regulations that govern how long drivers may operate without rest, how vehicles must be maintained, how cargo must be secured, and what standards carriers must meet when hiring and supervising drivers. When those regulations are ignored or inadequately enforced, the risk of a catastrophic crash increases substantially.Common contributing factors in large truck crashes include hours-of-service violations that lead to driver fatigue, inadequate pre-trip vehicle inspections, improperly secured or overloaded cargo, distracted driving, and failure by carriers to remove unsafe drivers from service. In many cases, liability extends beyond the individual driver to the trucking company, a freight broker, a vehicle manufacturer, or a third-party maintenance provider.D’Amore Law Group Continues to Represent Those Affected by Semi Accidents in the Pacific NorthwestD’Amore Law Group represents victims of serious truck accidents throughout Oregon and Washington. The firm’s Tacoma truck accident lawyers serve Pierce County and the greater Puget Sound area, while its Vancouver, WA truck accident lawyers represent clients in southwest Washington and along the I-5 corridor near the Oregon border. The firm’s Oregon semi-truck crash lawyers handle cases across the state, from Portland to rural communities impacted by freight corridor crashes.Founder Tom D’Amore has more than 30 years of experience in complex personal injury litigation, including commercial trucking cases. In 2019, he secured a $26.5 million jury verdict for the estate of Sara Allison, who was killed in a road rage incident involving two commercial truck drivers. The case was tried in Oregon District Court and remains one of the largest trucking verdicts in Oregon history.About the Firm:D’Amore Law Group was founded in 1992 by Thomas D’Amore with the mission of securing justice for innocent people and their families. Licensed in Oregon, Washington, and California, the firm has successfully represented thousands of individuals and families in catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, trucking accidents, products liability, and other serious matters over more than three decades.Tom D’Amore holds a Band 1 ranking from Chambers USA for litigation in Oregon (2026), is listed in Best Lawyers in America (2011 to present), and carries an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell. He serves on the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Executive Committee and Board of Governors, and is a past president of the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association (OTLA).

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