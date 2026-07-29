Sedgwick County Treasurer Opening New Satellite Tag Location in Derby Public Library

For Immediate Release Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Contact Strategic Communications 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) –Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily is adding a satellite tag location in Derby, announcing the expansion of services to the Derby Public Library, 160 E. Walnut Grove Rd. A Memorandum of Understanding was approved by Derby City Council on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Services at the tag station at Kansas Driver Licensing, 620 N. Rock Rd., will end on Friday, July 31. There’s not expected to be any disruption of operations with the Derby Public Library station launching Monday, Aug. 3. It will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Appointments will be made available beginning Friday, July 31.

Derby Public Library is providing the space at no cost to Sedgwick County or taxpayers. The location will initially be staffed by one employee, but twice as many appointments are expected to be made available to residents once staffing permits. Tag office staff will ensure operations minimize any potential disruptions for patrons of the library.

In addition to the Douglas Tag Office at 2525 W. Douglas Ave., Sedgwick County residents can complete their tag business at multiple satellite locations:

· Haysville City Hall – 200 W. Grand Ave.

· Mel Hambelton Ford – 11771 W. Kellogg Dr.

· Park City City Hall – 1941 E. 61st St. N.

· Rusty Eck Ford in Wichita – 7310 E. Kellogg Dr.

· Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office at the Ruffin Building – 100 N. Broadway Ave., Ste. 100

· Walser BMW — 11000 E. 13th St. N.

· Wichita West Kansas Driver Licensing – 610 S. Tyler Rd.

Baily is also continuing to explore potential sites for further expansion in Derby and across Sedgwick County to conveniently serve community members.

Sedgwick County residents can complete their transactions in person, online, by mail or by using the drop box at the Douglas Tag Office. A full list of required documents and instructions about how to make an appointment are available online at Sedgwick County Treasurer | Tag Office.