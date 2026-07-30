Envoy Expands Partnership with East West Hospitality at Stratos

Stratos Residential Collection in Snowmass, CO

The expansion signals growing demand for premium mobility amenities in luxury residential communities.

[Envoy is] a practical amenity that enhances the ownership experience by offering flexibility, convenience, and access to premium vehicles whenever needed.” — Rodrigo Trevisan

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoy Technologies Inc. ("Envoy"), an EV carsharing company and portfolio company of BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BRNG), is expanding its partnership with East West Hospitality, bringing its all-electric car-sharing fleet to Stratos Residential Collection, the newest luxury residential community in Snowmass Village. The deployment of three Rivian R1S vehicles marks Envoy's latest push into high-end residential communities, where on-demand EV mobility is fast becoming a must-have amenity for homeowners.

This latest deployment builds on a partnership that began in December 2022 at The Havens. Earlier deployments primarily served resort guests. Stratos is the first deployment within the partnership focused on homeowners, giving residents access to premium EVs during extended seasonal and year-round stays.

With the addition of Stratos, Envoy now operates seven premium electric vehicles across four East West Hospitality-managed properties in Snowmass Village: two Tesla Model Ys at Electric Pass Lodge, a Rivian R1S at Snowmass Base Village, a Tesla Model X at The Havens, and three Rivian R1S vehicles at Stratos.

"Our partnership with East West Hospitality continues to grow alongside the needs of its communities," said Drew Hopkins, President of Envoy. "As we expanded into Stratos, we wanted to provide owners with a vehicle that delivers exceptional capability in mountain conditions while offering the comfort, storage, and premium experience expected in a luxury residential community. The Rivian R1S was the clear choice."

Stratos Residential Collection is East West Hospitality's newest luxury residential offering in Snowmass Village, with residences priced from approximately $2.85 million to $30 million. For owners who split time between Snowmass and elsewhere, maintaining a second vehicle used only a handful of weeks a year rarely makes sense. Envoy's on-demand fleet eliminates that tradeoff, giving residents a premium EV waiting for them when they arrive, without the cost, insurance, or upkeep of owning one outright.

"Many of our Stratos owners are seasonal residents, and Envoy provides them with convenient access to transportation whenever they are in Snowmass," said Rodrigo Trevisan, Garage Manager at East West Hospitality. “It's a practical amenity that enhances the ownership experience by offering flexibility, convenience, and access to premium vehicles whenever needed."

Hotel operators, residential developers, and property managers interested in bringing Envoy's electric car-sharing services to their communities can visit envoythere.com/nominate.

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