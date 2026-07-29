A Day in Punjab at Seattle Center | Aug 1

Day in Punjab Brings Music, Culture, and Community to Seattle Center August 1



Visitors can experience the sights and sounds of Punjab through performances, food, hands-on workshops, and cultural traditions.



SEATTLE, WA – A Day in Punjab returns to Seattle Center Festál from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, bringing the vibrant sights, sounds, and traditions of the Punjabi and Sikh communities to the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The free, family-friendly festival invites visitors of all ages to experience one of the Pacific Northwest’s most dynamic cultural celebrations.

Celebrate the soulful “Sounds of Punjab,” as the festival explores the music, rhythms, and everyday sounds that connect generations of Punjabis around the world. Through live performances, interactive exhibits, cultural demonstrations, and community activities, attendees can experience the warm sense of connection and nostalgia that music brings to Punjabi families and communities.

The festival’s entertainment lineup features a diverse range of performers, including Arjun Piano, a United Kingdom-based pianist known for reimagining Punjabi music, Canadian band Mehfilaaley, Punjabi Likhari Sabha performing poetry and song, and Emerald City Dholis showcasing the powerful beats of traditional Punjabi drums. Additional performances include AmaSingh’s magic show, high-energy dancing by Baaghi Bhangra, and traditional dance by Ardab Mutiyara Giddha. The festival will also welcome attendees to an open dance floor where everyone is invited to join the celebration.

Guests can deepen their understanding of Punjabi and Sikh musical traditions through the Traditional Punjabi Instruments Exhibit, featuring rare and iconic instruments along with demonstrations of how they are played. Visitors can then participate in an interactive music workshop to learn firsthand about the instruments and musical traditions associated with Sikh culture and heritage. Additional activities include a Sikh turban-tying demonstration, children’s activities, and a community photobooth.

Festivalgoers are also invited to enjoy Langar, a free vegetarian meal that reflects the Sikh values of equality, community service, and hospitality. Langar has long been a cornerstone of Sikh tradition, welcoming all people to share a meal together regardless of background or belief.

This festival is part of the Festál series of 25 cultural festivals presented by community groups and hosted by Seattle Center throughout the year. A Day in Punjab is produced in partnership with Sevadar, and is the newest celebration on the series.

About A Day in Punjab and Sevadar

Sevadar was founded by Gursharn Kaur in 2016 in Washington as a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing positive change in communities locally and worldwide. Sevadar partners with various local and Punjab-based non-profit organizations to raise awareness about Sikh/Punjabi culture, provide volunteer opportunities, create a space for people to gather and learn from each other, and allow people to give back to their community. A Day in Punjab joined the Festál festival series in 2025 after several years as a community-created public program.

Information on the festival is available at sevadarseattle.org and www.seattlecenter.com, as well as on Instagram.

About Seattle Center Festál

Seattle Center Festál is a unique public program series of 25 free cultural festivals, each offering its own celebration of heritage and identity.

These community-produced events provide a range of engaging programs and activities to cultivate a deeper understanding of our region’s diversity through immersive performances, food, arts, and educational programming. Collectively, the festivals welcome approximately 400,000 visits annually, generate an estimated $30 million in economic activity, support more than 250 jobs, and engage thousands of volunteers, artists, and small business vendors.

Seattle Center Festál is presented in partnership between Seattle Center and 25 community-based organizations, with support from the City of Seattle, Seattle Center Foundation, and 4Culture’s Sustained Support and Free/Reduced Access programs. Additional support for Festál 2026 is provided by 2025 charitable donations from the Snoqualmie Tribe, and ArtsFund’s Community Accelerator Grant funded by Allen Family Philanthropies.

About Seattle Center — The Cultural Heart of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle Center is a 74-acre civic, arts, and cultural gathering place in the heart of Seattle and home to more than 30 partner organizations, including Climate Pledge Arena, KEXP, MOPOP, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Opera, Pacific Science Center, SIFF, and many others. Anchored by world-class attractions, historic venues, public art, and a dynamic calendar of free and affordable events centered around the iconic International Fountain, Seattle Center serves residents and visitors of all ages year-round.

As a department of the City of Seattle and anchor of the Uptown Arts and Cultural District, Seattle Center is an inclusive destination where community comes together through arts, culture, and public life, serving residents from across Seattle and the Puget Sound region alongside visitors from around the world. In partnership with Friends of Waterfront Seattle, Seattle Center also manages the City’s new Waterfront Park, providing cultural programming, operations, and civic care along Seattle’s downtown waterfront.

Over the past three years, Seattle Center has welcomed 11 to 12 million visits annually, with the majority of visits coming from the Seattle and Puget Sound region and is projected to reach 12.5 to 13.5 million visits in 2026. This activity generates more than $1 billion in visitor spending, contributes more than $2 billion in regional economic impact, and supports more than 18,600 jobs.

With the support of our Official Partners — Alaska Airlines, The Climate Pledge, Pepsi, Symetra, T-Mobile, and WaFd Bank — Seattle Center is the #1 most-visited arts and cultural destination in the Pacific Northwest. www.seattlecenter.com