Seattle Parks and Recreation Invites Community To Learn More About Loyal Heights Community Center Renovation – Join Us at Tasty Tunes! 

–Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the community to learn more about the Loyal Heights Community Center Renovation Project during the Tasty Tunes festival on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 1 to 5 pm. Please join us and find our booth at Loyal Heights Community Center, 2101 NW 77th St, Seattle WA 98117.

At the event, SPR staff will share the schematic designs for the Loyal Heights Community Center Renovation Project and gather your input.

The renovation project will upgrade aging building structures, convert building mechanical systems from fossil fuels to electric, improve accessibility, and renovate several interior programming spaces to ensure that the center will continue serving the Loyal Heights community for decades to come.

If you are unable to join us at the Tasty Tunes event, please visit the engagement hub website after August 8 to review the schematic designs and provide feedback online.

For more information, visit https://engageseattleparks.com/loyal-heights-community-center-renovation or contact Ben Johnson at Ben.Johnson@seattle.gov.