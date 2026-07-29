Wheel It Forward completes Mae’s Closet transition, expanding service in New Haven County

Wheel It Forward strengthens access to free durable medical equipment by adding Mae's Closet and expanding its Connecticut lending network.

We are honored to build on the remarkable foundation that IVCG and Mae’s Closet’s dedicated volunteers established.” — Elliot Sloyer

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wheel It Forward announced that it has completed the transition of Mae’s Closet from Interfaith Volunteer Care Givers of Greater New Haven (IVCG), expanding its durable medical equipment lending network to six library branches serving communities across Connecticut, including greater Stamford, Stratford-Bridgeport, Newtown, North Haven, Hamden and New Haven. With this transaction, Wheel It Forward has expanded to one of the largest durable medical equipment lending networks in the country.The transition, effective July 1, keeps Mae’s Closet’s mission in place while adding operational support intended to strengthen long-term sustainability and broaden access for individuals and families in Greater New Haven County. Mae’s Closet has operated as a community-based durable medical equipment resource.“We are honored to build on the remarkable foundation that IVCG and Mae’s Closet’s dedicated volunteers established,” said Elliot Sloyer, CEO and founder of Wheel It Forward. “Launched in 2019, their leadership created a program with enduring value, and Wheel It Forward is deeply grateful for the trust placed in us to carry this work forward.”This transition will help preserve continuity for community members who rely on the program while supporting future growth in service delivery.“Mae’s Closet has been a powerful example of what community care can achieve,” said Daniel Camenga, executive director of IVCG. “We are grateful to the founders, volunteers and supporters who built this legacy, and we are pleased to see it continue with Wheel It Forward.”Mae’s Closet, named for the aunt of co-founder Marilyn Bergen, began after Bergen saw how a similar lending model could help older adults and families remain safe and independent. Care New Haven states that the boards of both organizations officially transferred ownership and operation of Mae’s Closet toWheel It Forward effective July 1, 2026.About Wheel It ForwardWheel It Forward is a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit lending library that enables anyone to easily borrow and/or donate durable medical equipment at no cost.About Interfaith Volunteer Care Givers of Greater New HavenInterfaith Volunteer Care Givers of Greater New Haven is a nonprofit organization serving older adults and neighbors across the New Haven region through volunteer-driven support programs.IVCG Media contact:Dan CamengaExecutive Director, IVCGDirector@CareNewHaven.org

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