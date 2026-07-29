Whirlwind Roofing Becomes a Certified VELUX Skylight Installer, Bringing More Natural Light & Energy Efficiency to Tulsa

VELUX skylights and sun tunnels provide needed natural light to a kitchen Whirlwind Roofing installing a skylight on an IBHS FORTIFIED roof replacement Select models are approved for use with IBHS FORTIFIED Roof™ construction

We believe a skylight should be something homeowners enjoy every day, not worry about every time it rains. That's why we're excited to offer products we genuinely believe in.” — Brooke Laizure, co-owner

BIXBY, OK, OK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners considering a new roof now have another reason to look up. Whirlwind Roofing and Construction is proud to announce it is now a Certified VELUX Skylight Installer, offering homeowners throughout the Tulsa area professionally installed VELUX skylight systems that combine natural daylight, fresh air, energy efficiency, and industry-leading weather protection.Adding a skylight is one of the most dramatic ways to transform a home. Natural light can make rooms feel larger, brighter, and more inviting while reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day. As a certified installer, Whirlwind Roofing helps homeowners choose the right skylight solution for their home, whether it's a fixed skylight, solar-powered venting skylight, or a Sun Tunnelskylight for smaller interior spaces. Skylights have come a long way over the years," says Brooke Laizure, co-owner of Whirlwind Roofing and Construction. "Many homeowners still picture old acrylic dome skylights that were prone to leaks or poor energy performance. Today's VELUX skylight systems are engineered as complete systems with precision flashing, energy-efficient glass, integrated shades, and exceptional warranties. As a Certified VELUX Installer and roofing expert, we recommend VELUX because they provide dependable, long-term protection our customers can trust."The Best Time to Replace a SkylightWhile skylights can be installed on existing roofs, Whirlwind Roofing encourages homeowners to consider replacing aging skylights during a roof replacement project.Installing a new skylight while the roofing system is already being replaced eliminates the need for a second construction project, reduces labor costs, and ensures both the roof and skylight begin their service life together.Replacing older skylights gives homeowners access to modern features including:• Energy-efficient insulated glass• Solar-powered venting models• Factory-installed solar shades• Remote controls and smart-home compatibility• Improved weather protection through integrated flashing systemsWhy Homeowners Choose VELUXFor more than 80 years, VELUX has been recognized worldwide as a leader in skylight innovation. Every VELUX skylight system is engineered to work together, including the skylight, flashing, and accessories, helping create a watertight installation designed for long-term performance.Benefits of today's VELUX skylight systems include:• Bright, natural daylight that transforms interior spaces• Venting models that improve indoor air quality and comfort• Energy-efficient glass designed for year-round performance• Select models approved for use with IBHS FORTIFIED Roof™ construction • VELUX's trusted No Leak Promise and industry-leading installation warrantyFor homeowners looking to brighten interior bathrooms, closets, hallways, or other windowless spaces, VELUX Sun Tunnelskylights offer a simple and cost-effective way to introduce natural daylight without major remodeling.Roofing Expertise MattersUnlike companies that specialize only in skylights, Whirlwind Roofing approaches every installation as part of the home's complete roofing system.Proper integration of the skylight with roofing materials, flashing, ventilation, and waterproofing is critical to long-term performance. As experienced roofing contractors and Certified VELUX Installers, Whirlwind Roofing installs skylights according to manufacturer specifications while ensuring they work seamlessly with the entire roof system."We believe a skylight should be something homeowners enjoy every day, not worry about every time it rains," Laizure said. "That's why we're excited to offer products we genuinely believe in and install them the right way."Homeowners planning a roof replacement or interested in adding more natural light to their homes are invited to visit Whirlwind Roofing's showroom to explore VELUX skylight options, compare products, and learn which system best fits their home and budget.About Whirlwind Roofing and ConstructionWhirlwind Roofing and Construction is a family-owned roofing company based in Bixby, Oklahoma, serving homeowners throughout the Tulsa metropolitan area. The company specializes in residential roof replacement, roof repair, FORTIFIED Roof™ construction, impact-resistant roofing systems, skylights, ventilation improvements, and insurance restoration. As a Certified VELUX Installer and IBHS FORTIFIED-certified contractor, Whirlwind Roofing is committed to installing roofing systems that provide lasting beauty, superior performance, and peace of mind.For more information about VELUX skylights or to schedule a consultation, visit WhirlwindRoofing.com or call 918-366-3341.

VELUX Skylight Installation Testimonial

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