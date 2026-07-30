Aventon Companies Breaks Ground on 384-Unit Multifamily Community in Wesley Chapel

Aventon Wesley Chapel will mark Aventon Companies' second multifamily community in Wesley Chapel, building on the success of nearby Aventon Meadows, which opened in 2024.

Aventon Wesley Chapel Expands the Company’s Growing Gulf Coast Portfolio with Luxury Apartment Homes Near State Road 56

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aventon Companies , a leading multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, today announced the groundbreaking of Aventon Wesley Chapel, a 384-unit luxury apartment community in one of the Tampa Bay region’s fastest-growing submarkets. Situated on more than 19 acres along the southwest corner of SR 56 and Meadow Pointe Boulevard, the community is now under construction, with leasing anticipated to begin in early 2028.Aventon Wesley Chapel represents the company’s second multifamily community in Wesley Chapel, building on the success of nearby Aventon Meadows, which opened in 2024. Located adjacent to State Road 56 and approximately four miles from Interstate 75, the community offers residents convenient access to Downtown Tampa while placing them minutes from premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, including The Shops at Wiregrass, The Grove at Wesley Chapel and Tampa Premium Outlets.When complete, the community will feature modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes paired with Aventon’s signature lifestyle amenities. Residents will enjoy a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa, resident clubhouse with dedicated coworking space and inviting social gathering areas. The community will include six garden-style residential buildings centered around a scenic pond. Cormia Design Group is the project architect, with interior design by Studio 5 Interiors, Inc.“Pasco County’s economy continues to demonstrate remarkable strength, supported by sustained population growth and rising household purchasing power,” said Tom Suminski, Senior Managing Director of Aventon Companies. “We’re excited to expand our presence in Wesley Chapel and deliver another thoughtfully designed community that meets the area’s growing housing needs.”Pasco County's population has grown by 20% over the past five years—the fastest growth rate among counties in the Tampa Bay region—driving continued demand for high-quality housing. With its strategic location near major employment centers, retail destinations and transportation corridors, Aventon Wesley Chapel is well positioned to meet the needs of residents seeking a connected lifestyle in one of Florida’s fastest-growing communities.The groundbreaking of Aventon Wesley Chapel further strengthens Aventon Companies’ Florida portfolio, joining communities across the Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Orlando regions. As the company continues investing in high-growth markets across the Southeast, Aventon remains focused on developing curated apartment communities that meet evolving resident needs while contributing to long-term economic development. Through strategic site selection, quality construction and resident-focused design, Aventon continues to expand its presence as a leading multifamily developer throughout the Southeast.About Aventon CompaniesAventon Companies is a vertically integrated multifamily real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and asset manages its own apartment communities throughout Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic. With regional offices in West Palm Beach, Orlando, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh and Bethesda, Aventon oversees each stage of the development lifecycle to create thoughtfully designed communities and deliver long-term value for residents, partners and investors. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com

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