Three Palms HomeWatch Names Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home as Preferred Flooring Vendor for Naples Luxury Homeowners Three Palms HomeWatch Logo

Preferred vendor connects Three Palms clients with a trusted Southwest Florida flooring provider for carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, tile, stone, and area rugs

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Palms HomeWatch , a luxury home watch and estate care provider serving Naples and Collier County, today announced that it has selected Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home as a Preferred Flooring Vendor, expanding the trusted vendor support available to Three Palms clients for premium carpet, flooring, tile, stone, and area rug needs.The preferred vendor relationship gives Three Palms clients access to a respected local flooring resource with deep roots in Southwest Florida. Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home has served the region since 1957 and operates showrooms in Fort Myers, Naples, and Bonita Springs, offering flooring solutions that include carpet, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, tile, and area rugs.For seasonal and absentee homeowners in Naples, flooring decisions often require more than product selection. They involve access coordination, project timing, installation oversight, protection of the residence, and communication with the homeowner while they are away. Through this preferred vendor relationship, Three Palms can help facilitate introductions, scheduling, property access, and service coordination for clients seeking flooring consultations, replacements, upgrades, or area rug solutions.“Flooring is one of the most visible and lasting elements of a luxury home,” said Lou Carulli, Managing Director of Three Palms HomeWatch. “Our clients expect trusted resources who understand quality, professionalism, and the importance of working carefully inside high-end residences. Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home brings longstanding local experience and a strong range of flooring solutions, making them a valuable addition to our preferred vendor network.”The relationship is part of Three Palms HomeWatch’s broader commitment to providing clients with carefully selected vendor resources that align with its standards for professionalism, communication, discretion, and property protection“Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home has long been committed to helping Southwest Florida homeowners find flooring solutions that fit their homes, lifestyles, and design goals,” said Robert Murphy, General Manager at Taylor Carpet One “We are pleased to be recognized as a preferred vendor for Three Palms HomeWatch clients and look forward to supporting homeowners who value quality products, trusted service, and a professional experience.”The addition of Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home strengthens the Three Palms preferred vendor program by adding a flooring category that is especially relevant for Naples homeowners refreshing seasonal residences, preparing homes for return, completing renovations, or elevating the comfort and design of their property.About Three Palms HomeWatchThree Palms HomeWatch provides luxury home watch, estate care and concierge services for estate, seasonal and absentee homeowners throughout Naples and Collier County. Fully insured, bonded and nationally accredited, the company delivers discreet property oversight through structured interior and exterior visual checks, GPS-verified visits, detailed photographs, digital reporting and proactive issue coordination.Three Palms is an accredited member of the National Home Watch Association and the Florida Home Watch Association, a graduate of the Home Watch Academy and a Certified Home Watch Reporter™, in addition to being accredited by the Better Business Bureau. The company intentionally limits the number of homes it serves to provide personalized attention, responsive communication and discreet, white-glove service.About Taylor Carpet One Floor & HomeTaylor Carpet One Floor & Home is a locally owned and family-operated flooring provider serving Southwest Florida since 1957. With showrooms in Fort Myers, Naples, and Bonita Springs, Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home offers a wide selection of carpet, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, tile, and area rug solutions for homeowners throughout the region.Robert MurphyTaylor Carpet One Floor & Home239.561.1199RMurphy@taylorcarpetone.comTaylorCarpetOne.com

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