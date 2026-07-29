Tiger International Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiger International Resources Inc. (the "Company"), with its head office address located at 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2V9, is pleased to announce the closing of its debt settlement transaction settling an aggregate amount of C$55,000 of debt (the “Debt Settlement Transaction”), through the issuance of 37,892,260 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.0014514836 per Common Share.The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement Transaction are subject to the applicable resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws, where applicable.None of the securities issued in the Debt Settlement Transaction will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.About Tiger International Resources Inc.Tiger International Resources Inc. is a resource company with no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and plans to become engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the business and strategic plans of the Company.Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

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