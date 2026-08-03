AltaScient Launches Enterprise AI Platform for the Critical Minerals Value Chain

The Critical Minerals Intelligence Platform is an enterprise solution designed to help organizations identify, monitor, and respond to rapidly evolving risks.

The critical minerals landscape is complex due to geopolitics, export controls, and supply concentration. Our product combines AI with domain expertise to deliver key insights for Corporations.” — Rekha Menon-Varma

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltaScient , a provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for strategic risk management and market intelligence, today announced the launch of its Critical Minerals Intelligence Platform , an enterprise product designed to help organizations identify, monitor, and respond to rapidly evolving risks and opportunities across the global critical minerals value chain.The launch represents another milestone in AltaScient's strategy to build AI-powered intelligence platforms for the world's most strategically important industries. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), large language models (LLMs), the platform transforms vast volumes of market, financial, geopolitical, regulatory, trade, and operational data into actionable business intelligence.The platform synthesizes millions of data points from thousands of global sources, evaluates 2000+ companies, 100+ risk indicators, and delivers intelligence spanning mining, processing, refining, manufacturing, magnets, trade, government policy, and downstream industries. The platform enables organizations to reduce time for data-to-insight from weeks to minutes while providing continuous monitoring of strategic supply chain risks."The critical minerals landscape is becoming increasingly complex as geopolitical tensions, export controls, and supply concentration continue to reshape global value chains," said Rekha Menon-Varma, CEO of AltaScient. "Our platform was built to simplify that complexity by combining AI with deep domain expertise to deliver continuous insights that support strategic planning, forecasting, risk assessment, and resilient decision-making."Menon-Varma added:"Critical minerals underpin semiconductors, electric vehicles, defense systems, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing. Today’s organizations need continuous, data-driven intelligence that enables leadership teams to anticipate change, identify emerging risks early, and make informed strategic decisions."Dr. Richard L. Thurston, Chairman and CEO of Great Lakes Semiconductor and former Senior Vice President and General Counsel at TSMC, welcomed the platform's launch."AltaScient is establishing itself as a trusted authority on critical minerals and semiconductor value chains. Its predictive intelligence highlights an often-overlooked reality: without secure access to critical minerals, there can be no secure semiconductor supply chain. For Great Lakes Semiconductor and the broader technology ecosystem, understanding these dependencies is not simply important—it is strategic and mission-critical. I strongly endorse AltaScient's work and its value to industry, government, and investors alike."The AltaScient Critical Minerals Intelligence Platform is designed for executive leadership, corporate strategy teams, enterprise risk professionals, procurement and supply chain organizations, investors, and government agencies seeking deeper visibility into critical mineral markets, and emerging strategic risks.Available through a flexible monthly subscription with no long-term contract requirements, the Premium Platform provides continuous access to interactive dashboards, proprietary risk model results, predictive intelligence, near-real-time alerts, and periodic insight reports, enabling organizations to make faster, more informed decisions in an increasingly volatile global environment.To learn more, visit https://www.altascient.ai/critical-minerals-platform

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