RK Logistics Group Opens Austin's Scarcest 3PL Warehouse Category — And Puts Insource-Versus-Outsource Math on the Table

RK's new climate-controlled, H4 hazardous materials 24/7-operated facility in Hays County, TX RK-s new facility is in Hays County, within the Austin–Round Rock–San Marcos CBSA, one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas

RK's New Class A, Group H-4 temperature-controlled warehouse expands the company’s Central Texas footprint in the Cedar Park Corridor

The reason we built a Group H-4 temperature-controlled asset instead of another dry warehouse is because our customers are not saving money by running it themselves.” — Joe MacLean, CEO and Chairman, RK Logistics Group

AUSTEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RK Logistics Group today announced the opening of a Class A, Group H-4 temperature-controlled warehouse in the Cedar Park corridor, expanding the company’s Central Texas footprint to serve the semiconductor, electric-vehicle and battery, aerospace, life-sciences, and specialty-chemical manufacturers scaling in the region. The facility offers approximately 200,000 square feet with expected capacity of up to 15,000 pallet positions, a segregated Group H-4 hazardous-materials storage room permitted under Chapter 415 of the International Building Code, cGMP-grade temperature and humidity control, 32-foot clear ceiling height, and cross-dock configuration.

The opening comes as manufacturers rethink whether running their own warehouses is actually saving them money. Fully-loaded warehouse labor in Texas runs roughly $32 to $35 per hour — a $20 to $22 median wage plus employer burden of benefits and payroll taxes, workers’ comp under class 8292 at $0.34 per $100 of payroll (among the lowest rates in the country), and blended charges for 35-to-50 percent annual turnover, 16-to-20 week ramp times, and 35-to-55 percent staffing-agency markups on peak surges. Purpose-built cold and hazardous storage adds $130 to $350 per square foot to build, before Chapter 415 permitting, Drug Enforcement Administration registration, Drug Supply Chain Security Act serialization, cGMP validation, and OSHA compliance.

“The reason we built a Group H-4 temperature-controlled asset instead of another dry warehouse is because that is where the math is hardest for the customer to argue with," says Joe MacLean, CEO and Chairman of RK Logistics Group. If a manufacturer is spending $130 to $350 per square foot to build cold and hazardous space, plus a workers’ comp premium, plus a turnover cost, plus a technology stack — they are not saving money by running it themselves. They are subsidizing a P&L line they cannot see.”

Every operating agreement includes the full RK contract-logistics catalog — ambient, temperature-controlled, and hazmat storage; value-added services; reverse logistics; freight forwarding; global trade and compliance; and regulated-industry programs — plus RK Ops and RK Command, the company’s AI-powered software layer that gives customers live inventory, cost, and service visibility on day one, with no six-figure warehouse-management system implementation.

About RK Logistics Group:

RK Logistics Group is a national third-party logistics operator serving advanced-manufacturing customers across semiconductor, electric-vehicle, aerospace, life-sciences, and specialty-chemical supply chains.

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