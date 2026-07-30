New Gracie’s Corner Apparel Collection at Walmart Just in time for Back-to-School

Gracies Corner Walmart Collection 26 Gracies Corner Walmart Back To School Collection Askia Fountain Founder of F.E.G.

The new Gracie’s Corner children’s apparel collection, available at Walmart just in time for the back-to-school season.

We are excited to work alongside Gracie’s Corner and Walmart to bring this collection to families” — Askia Fountain

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BUSINESS WIRE)--Fountain Entertainment Group (FEG), the full-service multimedia entertainment and brand management company founded by industry executive and entrepreneur Askia Fountain, today announced the launch of a new Gracie’s Corner children’s apparel collection at Walmart.Arriving just in time for the back-to-school season, the collection transforms the colorful characters, joyful energy and positive messages of Gracie’s Corner into fun, comfortable clothing created for young fans.The collection features six set’s styles across T-shirts, coordinated sets & dresses. Each piece incorporates recognizable Gracie’s Corner characters, signature colors and playful graphics designed to help children begin the school year feeling confident, expressive and seen.“We are excited to work alongside Gracie’s Corner and Walmart to bring this collection to families,” said Askia Fountain, founder and CEO of Fountain Entertainment Group. “Gracie’s Corner has grown into a powerful children’s brand by creating joyful educational content that reflects its audience. This collection gives children another meaningful way to connect with Gracie while demonstrating FEG’s ability to extend culturally important intellectual property into retail products with broad consumer appeal.”The launch represents the continued expansion of Gracie’s Corner from digital entertainment into a multidimensional family and consumer-products brand. Through strategic brand management, licensing, retail development and marketing, FEG is helping translate the connection families have with Gracie’s Corner into products that can become part of their everyday lives.Known for pairing familiar children’s songs with energetic music, movement and colorful animation, Gracie’s Corner was created to provide entertaining educational programming in which children from diverse backgrounds can see themselves positively represented.“FEG is building an ecosystem where creators can move successfully across entertainment, licensing, retail and consumer products,” Fountain added. “Our work with Gracie’s Corner reflects our broader mission: building culturally relevant brands, expanding representation and creating lasting commercial opportunities for diverse intellectual property.”The Gracie’s Corner apparel collection will be available at Walmart and Walmart.com, launching in select stores nationwide. Availability in toddlers – 5T.For more information and to shop the collection, visit Walmart.comAbout Gracie’s CornerGracie’s Corner is an educational children’s entertainment brand that uses music, movement and colorful animation to make learning fun. Created by the Hollingsworth family, the brand reimagines children’s songs and educational concepts through energetic, culturally inclusive content. Gracie’s Corner is committed to helping children learn while ensuring that young audiences can see themselves positively reflected, celebrated and empowered.For more information, visit graciescorner.tvAbout Fountain Entertainment GroupFountain Entertainment Group is a full-service multimedia entertainment and brand management company founded by Grammy-nominated entrepreneur, music executive, author, producer and brand strategist Askia Fountain.FEG works across music, publishing, touring and merchandising, film and television, licensing, consumer products, new business ventures and brand management. The company provides creators and brands with end-to-end strategy and support designed to transform intellectual property into sustainable entertainment and retail businesses.FEG’s brand management division has done over $40M in major retail and is committed to increasing the visibility and commercial reach of diverse creators and brands through licensing, retail partnerships, product development and culturally relevant marketing.For more information, visit askiafountain.com | fountainentgroup.com

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