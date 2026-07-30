Fischer Identity Joins Higher Education Leaders at the Future Campus Summit 2026

Identity governance provides the foundation that connects people, systems, and data securely, allowing institutions to innovate with confidence while reducing administrative complexity.” — Mark Cox, CIDPRO, AVP of IAM Strategic Advisory Services

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leader in identity governance and administration (IGA) solutions for higher education, announced its participation in the Future Campus Summit 2026, taking place August 4–6, 2026, at Convene in New York City.Hosted by The Tambellini Group, the invitation-only executive retreat brings together approximately 100 higher education leaders to explore how institutions can build resilience through AI, data, digital engagement, and operational transformation. The 2026 theme, "Resilience by Design: With AI, Data, and Engagement," focuses on helping colleges and universities strengthen student success, improve fiscal health, and modernize campus operations through strategic technology initiatives.Representing Fischer Identity will be Mark Cox, AVP of Strategic IAM Advisory Services , who will meet with higher education executives to discuss how modern identity governance enables secure digital transformation, supports institutional resilience, and simplifies access across increasingly complex technology ecosystems."As institutions embrace AI, cloud platforms, and connected campus technologies, identity has become foundational to every digital initiative," said Bryan Leber, CEO of Fischer Identity. "Identity governance is no longer just an IT function, it's an institutional strategy that enables security, operational efficiency, compliance, and a better experience for students, faculty, and staff. We're excited to engage with higher education leaders at the Future Campus Summit to discuss how institutions can build resilient identity programs that support their long-term goals."Mark Cox emphasized the growing role of identity in campus transformation."Today's colleges and universities are managing increasingly diverse technology environments while responding to evolving security threats and regulatory requirements," said Mark Cox, AVP of Strategic IAM Advisory Services at Fischer Identity. "Identity governance provides the foundation that connects people, systems, and data securely, allowing institutions to innovate with confidence while reducing administrative complexity."Fischer Identity has been helping colleges and universities modernize identity management for more than two decades. Its no-code, configuration-driven platform enables institutions to automate identity lifecycle management, streamline access governance, strengthen compliance, and integrate seamlessly with leading higher education technologies including Ellucian, Workday, Microsoft, Oracle, and hundreds of additional enterprise applications.Throughout the Future Campus Summit, Fischer Identity will participate in executive discussions focused on the future of higher education technology and identity governance. The company invites institutional leaders attending the Summit to schedule one-on-one conversations to discuss strategies for improving identity security, operational efficiency, and digital transformation initiatives.To request an onsite meeting with Mark Cox during the Future Campus Summit, visit: Future Campus Summit 2026 Event Page About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

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