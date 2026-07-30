Major Record Distribution LLC is proud to announce the release of Bobby Parks Band's Single, titled: 'PICK ME UP'

New Single Release Bobby Parks Band

Where Tulsa Sound meets Red Dirt roads between Oklahoma and Texas tones with Nostalgic 90's Country.

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Single is released by Record Label: Major Record Distribution LLC with Global Distribution by The Orchard.This song is about God's Love, Mercy, and Grace, to always pick you up.Pre-Order is Available Now on Apple/ iTunes and will be released on all major, global platforms on August 7, 2026.Featured Artists:Jenee' Fleenor (Fiddle) and Philip Bowen (Fiddle)Bobby Parks is a Country music singer, performer, and songwriter. He was raised in Oologah, Oklahoma- famous for producing genre-defying Outlaw and both Country & Western-Americana musicians. His music carries that tradition forward with a sound that fuses Classic storytelling, Red Dirt energy, and Alternative Country attitude.The Texas Radio Award-Winning Country Artist, honed in on his craft while attending a Prestigious School in Hollywood, California. This experience, along with traveling to Countries outside of the United States, helped shape a dynamic stage presence and sharpen a songwriting style that balances raw honesty with radio ready hooks.Currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, Bobby is a full time touring Artist, known for his electrifying live performances that leave audiences wanting more.From major Stages like Texas Motor Speedway during NASCAR events, to iconic venues such as the Hard Rock in Hollywood, and Stages in South Lake Tahoe, Bobby Parks Band brings a powerful blend of Tulsa grit, Nashville polish, and Texas Blues influences, wherever the road leads.On Nashville’s famed Broadway Stages, and on large festival platforms, Bobby Parks delivers high- energy shows rooted in Red Dirt and Alternative Country influences, while honoring the timeless sound of 90s Country music. The result is a performance style that is both Nostalgic and fresh, set for captivating crowds across the Globe.Described as “Electrifying and Unforgettable” by the Hard Rock in Hollywood, California, Bobby Parks continues to build a reputation as a powerful voice on Modern Radio and TV – an Artist who bridges the heritage of the Tulsa Sound with the evolving spirit of today’s Country scene.CONTACT INFORMATION:Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLCManager:Phyllis Salter-GannPhone: (903) 357-2644Email: phylsaltergann@gmail.comRecord Label:Major Record Distribution LLCAWARDS/NOMINATIONS:Infinity Music and Film AwardsNominations:Country Modern Mainstream:*Male Vocalist of the Year*Male Songwriter of the Year*Song of the Year (Pick Me Up)*Artist of the YearAmericana/Bluegrass/Roots:*Male Vocalist of the Year*Male Songwriter of the Year*Song of the Year (Pick Me Up)*Artist of the YearSOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:Website: www.bobbyparksband.com Email: phyllis@saltergann.comMUSIC LINKS:Amazon Music:Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/bobby-parks-band/1653120130 IHeart: https://www.iheart.com/artist/bobby-parks-band-39115513/ Spotify:YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bobbyparks9932?si=OJHpW7wRBnHNSSp9 Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/188891707 TIDAL:Radio/Press/Media Interviews:The David Bowers Award ShowAG News ShowToured in the UK and Republic of Ireland 2026Much more to come from Bobby Parks Band.

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