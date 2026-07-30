Major Record Distribution LLC is proud to announce the release of Bobby Parks Band's Single, titled: 'PICK ME UP'
Where Tulsa Sound meets Red Dirt roads between Oklahoma and Texas tones with Nostalgic 90's Country.BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Single is released by Record Label: Major Record Distribution LLC with Global Distribution by The Orchard.
This song is about God's Love, Mercy, and Grace, to always pick you up.
Pre-Order is Available Now on Apple/ iTunes and will be released on all major, global platforms on August 7, 2026.
Featured Artists:
Jenee' Fleenor (Fiddle) and Philip Bowen (Fiddle)
Bobby Parks is a Country music singer, performer, and songwriter. He was raised in Oologah, Oklahoma- famous for producing genre-defying Outlaw and both Country & Western-Americana musicians. His music carries that tradition forward with a sound that fuses Classic storytelling, Red Dirt energy, and Alternative Country attitude.
The Texas Radio Award-Winning Country Artist, honed in on his craft while attending a Prestigious School in Hollywood, California. This experience, along with traveling to Countries outside of the United States, helped shape a dynamic stage presence and sharpen a songwriting style that balances raw honesty with radio ready hooks.
Currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, Bobby is a full time touring Artist, known for his electrifying live performances that leave audiences wanting more.
From major Stages like Texas Motor Speedway during NASCAR events, to iconic venues such as the Hard Rock in Hollywood, and Stages in South Lake Tahoe, Bobby Parks Band brings a powerful blend of Tulsa grit, Nashville polish, and Texas Blues influences, wherever the road leads.
On Nashville’s famed Broadway Stages, and on large festival platforms, Bobby Parks delivers high- energy shows rooted in Red Dirt and Alternative Country influences, while honoring the timeless sound of 90s Country music. The result is a performance style that is both Nostalgic and fresh, set for captivating crowds across the Globe.
Described as “Electrifying and Unforgettable” by the Hard Rock in Hollywood, California, Bobby Parks continues to build a reputation as a powerful voice on Modern Radio and TV – an Artist who bridges the heritage of the Tulsa Sound with the evolving spirit of today’s Country scene.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC
Manager:
Phyllis Salter-Gann
Phone: (903) 357-2644
Email: phylsaltergann@gmail.com
www.saltergann.com
Record Label:
Major Record Distribution LLC
www.majorrecorddistributionllc.com
AWARDS/NOMINATIONS:
Infinity Music and Film Awards
Nominations:
Country Modern Mainstream:
*Male Vocalist of the Year
*Male Songwriter of the Year
*Song of the Year (Pick Me Up)
*Artist of the Year
Americana/Bluegrass/Roots:
*Male Vocalist of the Year
*Male Songwriter of the Year
*Song of the Year (Pick Me Up)
*Artist of the Year
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Website: www.bobbyparksband.com
Email: phyllis@saltergann.com
MUSIC LINKS:
Amazon Music:
https://music.amazon.com/artists/B0BLHQY5X4/bobby-parks-band?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_CWHCCTOZXv52qYsU5psgpAfRz
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/bobby-parks-band/1653120130
IHeart: https://www.iheart.com/artist/bobby-parks-band-39115513/
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4MS2OQucFkOCshhJ3I80lo?si=FdfUwCoVQ3Gyfh8Yge-8Pw
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bobbyparks9932?si=OJHpW7wRBnHNSSp9
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/188891707
TIDAL:
https://tidal.com/album/525136781
Radio/Press/Media Interviews:
The David Bowers Award Show
https://rss.com/podcasts/thedavidbowersawards/2893551/
AG News Show
https://youtu.be/HqA53AS8C4o?is=34NRuScOoT5V_sP8
Toured in the UK and Republic of Ireland 2026
Much more to come from Bobby Parks Band.
Phyllis Salter-Gann
Major Record Distribution LLC
+1 903-357-2644
Phyllis@saltergann.com
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