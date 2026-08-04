Building Community Through Sport: A Local Boxing Gym Helps Kids Chase Their Dreams, With Help From the Neighborhood

In its first year, Hell Gate Boxing Club has made its mark by hosting world champions and giving its first young fighters a shot at the national stage.

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hell Gate Boxing Club first established itself in Astoria with a simple purpose: to offer locals a constructive, positive environment to hone their athletic abilities and build character.

In its first year, the gym grew into one of Astoria's most active training grounds, drawing a growing mix of athletes, community members, and young promising talents, and building a reputation in New York City's boxing scene. Hell Gate Boxing Club also hosts visits from professional and world champion boxers, giving its trainees — particularly its youngest members — the rare opportunity to practice alongside and learn directly from elite pros.

Through its instructional programs and showcases, Hell Gate Boxing Club teaches participants essential life skills, including focus, self-confidence, and perseverance. The gym's youth program plays a central role in that mission, giving young people in the neighborhood structured coaching, mentorship, and a consistent place to build discipline outside of school hours. Alongside athletic coaching, the program promotes healthy choices by encouraging its youngest members to avoid vaping, tobacco, and other harmful substances.

“Our focus from day one has been to provide the next generation in the neighborhood — and beyond — a safe, disciplined place to train, learn, and grow,” said Eric Román, owner and head coach. "This first year has had its ups and downs, like any new business, but seeing these kids progress in and out of the ring makes it all worth it. We're building something real here, and it's because the neighborhood has shown up for us."

That support has come from across the area as local residents, small businesses, and organizations have all played a part in backing the gym's youth program and its members’ participation in national tournaments. ICAS Corp is pleased to contribute to these efforts as part of its broader commitment to the community.

“Our Community Impact Program was created to support organizations that make a real difference, and Hell Gate is doing just that — helping the younger generation stay active, learn self-discipline, and pursue a dream," said Mirko Notarangelo, spokesperson for ICAS. "We are glad to be in their corner."

For Hell Gate Boxing Club, this is only the beginning, with more up-and-coming boxers practicing, competing, and representing Astoria on bigger stages ahead.

About Hell Gate Boxing Club

Hell Gate Boxing Club is dedicated to fitness, discipline, and community strength. The gym offers programs, group classes, and event showcases for members of all ages. To learn more, visit www.hellgateboxing.com.

About ICAS Corp

Based in New York City, ICAS specializes in end-to-end network cabling installations that drive digital transformation for its clients. With over 40 years of experience, ICAS serves a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies, institutions, and municipalities, to modernize operations and solve complex technical challenges, ensuring the successful completion of projects of all sizes. For more information, visit www.icascorp.com.

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