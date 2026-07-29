Upstate men arrested on seven Child Sexual Abuse Material* charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Zachary David Dorn, 22, of Greenville, S.C., and Donald Joey Lesley, 39, of Six Mile, S.C., on seven total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Pickens Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Dorn and Lesley. Investigators state Dorn and Lesley distributed files of child sexual abuse material. Lesley is also charged with obstruction of justice

Dorn was arrested on July 24, 2026. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Lesley was arrested on July 27, 2026. He is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and one count of obstructing justice.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.