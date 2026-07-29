Senator Miller Welcomes $3.73 Million to Rehabilitate Stamford’s West Broad Street Bridge

July 29, 2026

Senator Pat Billie Miller (D-Stamford) welcomed $3,731,250 in state funding to help Stamford rehabilitate the West Broad Street bridge over the Rippowam River, easing the cost of the project for local taxpayers.

The funding, awarded through the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s State Local Bridge Program, will support the rehabilitation of the West Broad Street bridge, which carries traffic over the Rippowam River in Stamford. The bridge was built in 1954 and reconstructed in 1990, with repairs made to a section of the structure in 2022.

“This bridge is a vital transportation link for our community and I regularly travel over it myself, personally witnessing the significant amount of both vehicular and pedestrian traffic it accommodates,” Senator Miller said. “Keeping it in good repair is essential to protecting everyone who uses it. State funding like this offsets what would otherwise fall more heavily on Stamford taxpayers to maintain it. I’m grateful the Department of Transportation approved this funding, and pleased to see the state continuing to invest in Stamford’s infrastructure.”

The funding is part of a larger, $16.8 million round of the State Local Bridge Program, which is supporting the reconstruction of 13 bridges across 11 Connecticut towns and cities. The program operates as a cost-matching grant, covering 50% of project costs, with municipalities administering the design and construction while CTDOT oversees project milestones.

“Whether it’s kids going to school, people heading to work, or traveling to visit friends and family, every community depends on bridges that are safe and built to last,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “This grant program provides significant relief to our towns and cities, helping them tackle costly infrastructure projects they couldn’t take on alone.”

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