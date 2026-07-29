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Senator Maher Welcomes $1.143 Million Investment Supporting New Canaan Bridge Replacement

July 29, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2026

Today, State Senator Ceci Maher (D-Wilton) welcomed the state’s announced commitment of $1,142,750 through the Department of Transportation’s State Local Bridge Program. The funds in question will help with replacement efforts for a New Canaan bridge.

“Our local infrastructure gets us where we need to go, but it needs to be properly maintained to keep our communities safe,” said Sen. Maher. “I’m grateful for the state’s investment in New Canaan and thank Governor Lamont and state leaders for their continued support.”

In New Canaan, the funds will support the replacement of the bridge carrying Lakeview Avenue over an unnamed stream.

Connecticut legislators established the State Local Bridge Program in 1984, supporting town and cities with the costs of upgrading and maintaining 4,200 bridges statewide. In the last decade, Connecticut made a total of approximately $180 million in grant investments supporting bridges.

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Senator Maher Welcomes $1.143 Million Investment Supporting New Canaan Bridge Replacement

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