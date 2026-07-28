Structure Renamed Chief John Smith Bridge in Honour of Treaty 6 Anniversary

CANADA, July 28 - Released on July 28, 2026

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan, in partnership with Muskoday First Nation, announced the renaming of a Highway 3 bridge southeast of Prince Albert.

The highway structure over the South Saskatchewan River, known as Muskoday Bridge, is now named Chief John Smith Bridge.

The renaming honours Chief John Smith, Muskoday First Nation's original chief and a signatory to Treaty 6 and coincides with the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 6.

Located within Muskoday First Nation, the bridge has long served as an important transportation link for residents, visitors and businesses travelling through the region. The new name recognizes Chief John Smith's leadership, vision and lasting contributions to his community and to the Treaty relationship that continues to shape Saskatchewan.

"This renaming is a meaningful way to honour Chief John Smith's legacy and recognize the important role he played in the history of Muskoday First Nation and Treaty 6," Highways Minister Kim Gartner said. "As we mark the 150th anniversary of Treaty 6, this bridge will stand as a lasting reminder of the relationships, commitments and shared history that continue to connect us. The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to partner with Muskoday First Nation on this important act of recognition and reconciliation."

Chief John Smith signed Treaty 6 on behalf of Muskoday First Nation and is remembered as a respected leader whose efforts helped establish a foundation for future generations.

"In a collective acknowledgment, the Nation wants to rededicate the Muskoday bridge name to honour Chief John Smith, mistiko-nāpēw ᒥᐢᑎᑯ ᓈᐯᐤ (he who builds), who was a true visionary leader as our first hereditary chief," Muskoday First Nation Chief Ron Bear said. "Naming this bridge in his honour is a tribute to Chief John Smith and a physical metaphor on how he brought together two cultures and helped build a way forward for his People and Nation 150 years ago, when he was a signatory to the Treaty 6 declaration. It is with great reverence that we recognize Chief John Smith and his legacy this way."

The Ministry of Highways worked closely with Muskoday First Nation and the Office of the Treaty Commissioner throughout the renaming process. The renaming reflects a shared commitment to recognizing Indigenous history, celebrating Treaty relationships, and advancing reconciliation.

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