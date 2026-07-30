Rochester AI Expert Ken Collins Develops AI-Powered Vehicle Intelligence Platform After Helping Son Search for First Car

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New AI-powered VIP Score combines trusted government data, computer vision, and machine learning to help consumers make smarter vehicle purchasing decisions.

Artificial intelligence is particularly good at gathering information from multiple trusted sources, recognizing patterns, and presenting complex information in a way that's easy to understand.” — Ken Collins - Rochester NY

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence expert and veteran web developer Ken Collins, Director of Research & Development at YPC Media, today announced the launch of the Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP) and its proprietary VIP Score, an AI-powered vehicle evaluation system designed to help consumers make more informed used-car buying decisions.

The new platform represents Collins' latest practical application of artificial intelligence, combining trusted government data, machine learning, computer vision, and proprietary scoring algorithms into a single platform that evaluates vehicle listings in seconds.

The inspiration for the platform came from a familiar milestone.

While helping his teenage son search for a first vehicle, Collins discovered that evaluating a used car often required hours of research across numerous websites, government databases, dealer listings, pricing guides, safety reports, recall information, and reliability resources.

Rather than accepting the complexity, Collins approached the challenge the same way he has approached technology problems throughout his career.

He built a solution.

"Like many parents, I wanted to know whether a vehicle was actually a good purchase—not just whether it looked good in the listing," Collins said. "Artificial intelligence is particularly good at gathering information from multiple trusted sources, recognizing patterns, and presenting complex information in a way that's easy to understand. That's exactly what we set out to build."

Vehicle Intelligence Platform analyzes vehicles using information from trusted sources including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), while also leveraging artificial intelligence to evaluate vehicle listing photographs and descriptions for visible defects, inconsistencies, missing information, and other factors that may influence a purchasing decision.

Consumers can generate a VIP Score by entering a VIN, searching by make and model, submitting a vehicle listing URL, or uploading photographs of a vehicle for AI analysis.

According to Collins, the objective is not to replace professional inspections or mechanical expertise, but to provide buyers with a faster, more comprehensive starting point before making one of the largest purchases many families will make.

"The average consumer shouldn't have to become an automotive expert before buying a used vehicle," Collins said. "Our goal is to organize trusted information into a single, objective score that helps people ask better questions, identify potential concerns earlier, and purchase with greater confidence."

Throughout his career, Collins has focused on developing practical applications of artificial intelligence that solve everyday business and consumer challenges. As Director of Research & Development at YPC Media, he has led numerous AI initiatives involving digital marketing, search optimization, automation, business intelligence, and software development.

Vehicle Intelligence Platform represents the latest example of Collins applying artificial intelligence to solve a real-world problem by transforming large volumes of public data into actionable information for consumers.

The platform is designed to remain independent by evaluating vehicles using consistent criteria regardless of where a listing originates, allowing buyers to compare vehicles from dealerships, online marketplaces, and private sellers using the same scoring methodology.

As artificial intelligence continues transforming how consumers research major purchases, Collins believes objective decision-support tools will become increasingly valuable.

"AI shouldn't replace human judgment," Collins added. "It should help people make better decisions by providing clearer information, reducing research time, and uncovering insights they might otherwise miss."

Vehicle Intelligence Platform and the VIP Score are now available to consumers nationwide.

About Ken Collins

Ken Collins is an artificial intelligence expert, software architect, and Director of Research & Development at YPC Media in Rochester, New York. With more than two decades of experience in software engineering, web development, search technology, and digital marketing, Collins specializes in developing practical AI solutions that solve real-world business and consumer challenges. His work focuses on applying artificial intelligence to improve decision making, automation, search visibility, and user experiences across multiple industries.

About Vehicle Intelligence Platform

Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP) is an AI-powered vehicle intelligence platform that helps consumers evaluate used vehicles using trusted public data, artificial intelligence, and proprietary scoring technology. VIP Score combines safety information, fuel economy data, reliability indicators, AI-powered photo analysis, and vehicle listing intelligence into a single score designed to help buyers make more informed purchasing decisions. Learn more at vehicleintelligenceplatform.com.

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