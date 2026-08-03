North American Churches Launch God’s Kids, RightNow Media’s Children’s Curriculum Connecting Church & Home Discipleship

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five months after announcing their first-ever kids’ curriculum, RightNow Media officially launched God’s Kids in churches across North America on Sunday, August 2. The RightNow Kids teaching platform and its companion parent app are now live, and hundreds of churches across North America have already begun using the curriculum.New lessons are available now, with additional content being added on an ongoing basis as the RightNow Media team builds toward a complete three-year curriculum designed to help kids know God and grow in their faith.“Our mission has always been to help the church make disciples,” said Brian Mosley, president of RightNow Media. “God’s Kids allows churches and parents to work together in discipling children every day of the week. Seeing more than 500 hundred churches already embrace this vision before launch has been incredibly encouraging.”The Church’s Response to God’s KidsThe team at RightNow Media designed God’s Kids with flexibility at its core, giving ministries the freedom to begin the three-year curriculum cycle whenever they’re ready. Kaila Zalamea, co-director of the kids’ ministry at Surrey Pentecostal Assembly, said, “I appreciated that the lessons included almost everything you need to run the service. I don’t have to come up with a craft, worship songs, or lesson slides. I also liked the simple leader script that could be studied ahead of time or even picked up and read the day-of.”Kids’ ministry leaders can schedule and reschedule lessons, customize weekly content, assign volunteers, and teach with video-driven resources for elementary and preschool children.The RightNow Kids AppAlongside the teaching platform, the RightNow Kids app is now live and available free to every parent in churches using God’s Kids. The app gives parents access to the same videos kids watch on Sunday and extends what kids learn in class into the home through short, meaningful discipleship moments. Three times throughout the week, the RightNow Kids app will prompt parents to lead a “discipleship moment” with a quick lesson recap, followed by age-appropriate discussion questions for preschool or elementary kids, a memory verse with fun hand motions, and a closing prayer.“Parents shouldn’t outsource their kids’ spiritual development to the church,” said Mosley. “The RightNow Kids app is a practical, realistic tool for parents so they can partner with the church in discipling their kids throughout the week.”Getting StartedChurches can begin using God’s Kids at any time throughout the year. More information, product demonstrations, and two free sample lessons are available at RightNowKids.org

Introducing God's Kids: Church Curriculum for Kids’ Ministry (from the Creators of RightNow Media)

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