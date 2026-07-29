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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Inves­ti­gates South Texas Hos­pi­tals as Part of Wide-Sweep­ing Inves­ti­ga­tion into Poten­tial­ly Unlaw­ful Birth Tourism Schemes in Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating two South Texas hospitals after Spanish-language billboards near the U.S.-Mexico border advertised childbirth services to expectant mothers in Mexico. The investigation is part of a sweeping investigation by the Office of the Attorney General into potentially unlawful birth tourism schemes. 

Mission Regional Medical Center promoted “Birth Packages in South Texas” and directed prospective patients to the website havemybabyinTEXAS.com. Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco has also been implicated as being involved. 

“My office will investigate any suspected illegal birth tourism schemes in Texas, including the operations of two South Texas hospitals that appeared to advertise birth tourism on a billboard near the border,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue to hold accountable any entity that knowingly facilitates fraud in our state.”

In April, Attorney General Paxton sued De’Ai Postpartum Care Center, a Houston-area operation, that was coaching Chinese nationals to deceive federal immigration officials and obtain birthright citizenship. That case remains ongoing. 

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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Inves­ti­gates South Texas Hos­pi­tals as Part of Wide-Sweep­ing Inves­ti­ga­tion into Poten­tial­ly Unlaw­ful Birth Tourism Schemes in Texas

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