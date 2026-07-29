Service Takes the Microphone: Maj. Karen Fraley-Deegan's Mission in Music

WASHINGTON — The lights dimmed inside the arena as anticipation swept through the crowd. Fans rose to their feet, conversations faded into silence, and the energy of a July 16 Washington Mystics game transformed into a moment of national reflection. Standing confidently at center court in her U.S. Air Force service dress blues, Maj. Karen Fraley-Deegan took a deep breath before delivering the first notes of The Star-Spangled Banner. For the next two minutes, basketball took a back seat as her voice filled the arena—strong, unwavering, and filled with the pride of someone who understands every word she sings. After all, she is a Capital Guardian—a leader whose service extends far beyond the uniform. Her voice is another expression of the National Guard's commitment to be Always Ready, Always There.

"Standing at center court in front of so many fans, I was in complete awe," she recalled. "I kept thinking, 'Someone pinch me, I can't believe I'm actually here.' I felt incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent the National Guard while wearing my service dress blues. Performing the National Anthem at a Women's National Basketball Association game was especially meaningful because it allowed me to represent both my military branch and women in leadership on such a major platform."

While performing before sports fans might seem worlds apart from a military ceremony, Fraley-Deegan says her purpose never changes.

"My mission doesn't change," she said. "Whenever I sing the National Anthem, I am using my voice as an instrument to tell our nation's story."

A Voice the Military Community Knows

Fraley-Deegan's voice has become familiar throughout the military community.

Her journey began while stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base, where she auditioned to perform at a commander's change of command ceremony. One performance quickly led to another. Soon, commanders and service members began requesting her by name to sing at promotions, retirements, commemorative events, inter-service transfers, and change of command ceremonies.

Today, she estimates she has performed the National Anthem nearly 400 times. Despite her reputation as a gifted vocalist, music has always complemented—not replaced—her military career. As of July 16, 2026, Fraley-Deegan serves as the Military Personnel Management Officer (MPMO) for the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard. Previously, she served as the Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (JRSOI) Officer in Charge and J1 Deputy Director supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission.

Her assignments have evolved throughout her career, but one constant remains: a commitment to serving others with excellence.

Service Beyond the Uniform

Fraley-Deegan is quick to point out that her military career and musical talent are not separate identities—they are extensions of one another. She balances personnel management with opportunities to perform, often representing the National Guard while in uniform. "The two identities complement each other perfectly," she explained.

"Whether I am preparing for a military mission or a musical performance, the core principles remain exactly the same. It takes rigorous practice, dedication, professionalism, and preparation." She believes singing is simply another form of service.

"Using my voice allows me to represent the Guard in a way that connects with people emotionally," she said. "It's my way of giving back to the military community."

Years in uniform have also transformed the meaning behind every lyric she sings.

"When I stand on that stage, I am not just performing as an individual," Fraley-Deegan said. "I am representing my service, my fellow Guard members, and everyone who has sacrificed for this country."

Those emotions became especially powerful while performing during Freedom 250 commemorations, including singing before hundreds of newly deputized service members during a U.S. Marshals Service ceremony.

"It felt like my own personal way of expressing gratitude to those service members, law enforcement professionals, and to our country."

Leadership Through Music

For Fraley-Deegan, music is far more than entertainment—it is leadership.

She believes music communicates emotions that speeches alone cannot, creating a shared experience that strengthens military traditions and esprit de corps.

"Immediately after singing the National Anthem, I can always sense a shift in the atmosphere," she said. "It is as if the music pulls us all together, uniting us in our shared military service, common bonds, and collective goals."

Preparation for every performance is meticulous. Warm water with honey and lemon begins her vocal routine. Practice continues during the drive to the venue, followed by vocal scales, breathing exercises, and soundcheck before she ever steps onto the stage. Her military discipline mirrors her musical discipline.

"I strive for the same standard of excellence in my vocal performance as I do in my day-to-day military career," she said. "The discipline and dedication required to succeed remain exactly the same."

Inspiration

Music has been part of Fraley-Deegan's life almost from the beginning.

According to her mother, she was only three years old when she would enthusiastically announce, "Audrey, watch me sing!"

Church choirs helped nurture that gift, but it was performingPart of Your WorldfromThe Little Mermaidat a youth retreat that convinced others—and eventually herself—that singing could become something much bigger.

Over the years, she developed an eclectic musical style inspired by artists ranging from Amy Grant, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughan to Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Patsy Cline, Amy Winehouse, and even rock legends like Guns N' Roses and Ozzy Osbourne.

Formal vocal instruction, years of practice, and an unwavering commitment to improvement have shaped a voice capable of moving audiences in arenas and military ceremonies alike.

Looking Ahead

Although singing for the Washington Mystics fulfilled one lifelong dream, Fraley-Deegan believes her journey is still unfolding.

She hopes audiences remember not simply the notes she sang, but the emotions they felt. "I want them to remember the shared pride in our nation, the camaraderie, and the unique arrangement that I pour my entire heart into every time I perform."

She also encourages young Soldiers and Airmen to pursue talents beyond their military specialties.

"Cultivating those passions builds well-rounded, resilient leaders who bring diverse perspectives back to the mission."

Looking toward the future, Fraley-Deegan hopes to continue performing for Washington's professional sports teams, serve her church through music, join a local jazz band, and eventually study music at Georgetown University to pursue another lifelong dream—opera.

Whether standing before fellow service members at a military ceremony or thousands of fans inside a packed arena, Maj. Karen Fraley-Deegan understands that the National Anthem is far more than America's opening song. It is a living tribute to sacrifice, service, and unity. Every performance honors those who have worn the uniform, those who continue to serve, and those who gave everything so the flag she sings about would still be there.