Capt. Tate L. Metlen Assumes Command of NCBC Gulfport

NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION CENTER GULFPORT, Miss. – U.S. Navy Capt. Tate L. Metlen relieved U.S. Navy Capt. Ana I. Franco as the commanding officer of NCBC Gulfport during a ceremony held at the installation’s Training Hall, July 29, 2026.

The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport. Sailors, civilians, family members and community leaders gathered to recognize Capt. Franco’s leadership and welcome Capt. Metlen to command.

Capt. Jeff Hill,commander, Navy Region Southeast and the presiding officer for the ceremony, praised Capt. Franco’s leadership and welcomed Capt. Metlen to command.

“Capt. Franco, I truly am humbled to be here to celebrate the incredible work you have done over the last three years, and you should be exceptionally proud of what you have built here,” said Capt. Hill. “Our mission success is tied to the strength of the partnerships built with the community we share, and nowhere is that more evident than here in Gulfport.

Franco assumed command of NCBC Gulfport in July 2023. During her tenure, the installation continued infrastructure modernization efforts, supported expeditionary readiness requirements and strengthened partnerships across the Gulf Coast community.

“Three years ago, when I stood on this stage, I said I couldn't think of a better place to be at that point in my career than NCBC Gulfport. Looking back, I had no idea how true those words would become,” said Capt. Franco. “Thank you for allowing me to lead the NCBC Gulfport family. Thank you for your trust, your dedication and for making this the very best tour a skipper could ask for.”

Addressing the incoming commander, Capt. Hill challenged Capt. Metlen to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor.

“Capt. Metlen, as you take command, I really need you to take the tools that you’ve honed over the last 25 years as a Civil Engineer Corps officer, refined by the things you’ve learned and keep pushing,” he said. “Keep looking for better ways to do the great stuff we do every day.”

Capt. Metlen, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, previously served as a Surface Warfare Officer before laterally transferring into the Civil Engineer Corps in 2010. His assignments included leadership positions in Djibouti, Pearl Harbor, New Orleans, Poland and Washington, D.C. He is qualified as both a Seabee Combat Warfare Officer and Surface Warfare Officer.

“Taking command of NCBC Gulfport is an incredible honor. This base is hallowed ground for our community. As the home of the East Coast Seabees, it carries a rich history built by the blood, sweat, and 'Can Do' spirit of the Civil Engineer Corps and the Seabees who came before us,” said Capt. Metlen. “I am deeply humbled to walk in the footsteps of the leaders who built the legacy that makes Gulfport such a special place today.”

High-resolution imagery of the ceremony is available for download on the NCBC Gulfport DVIDS page:https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCBC.

Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees and are ready to deploy and serve globally. For more information about NCBC Gulfport, visit our website at https://cnrse.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NCBC-Gulfport/