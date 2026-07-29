Mayfield Environmental Solutions Supports Hazardous-Materials Cleanup Following Downtown Arcata Fire

Mayfield, whose company has worked on major wildfire recovery efforts throughout California, also spoke with Redwood News

Specialized environmental contractor assists with asbestos precautions, contaminated debris removal and public-safety measures at complex fire site

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayfield Environmental Engineering, doing business as Mayfield Environmental Solutions , is participating in the hazardous-materials cleanup following the devastating January 2 fire that damaged multiple buildings and infrastructure in downtown Arcata, California.The five-alarm fire affected commercial properties located between 10th and H streets. Although no injuries were reported, Humboldt County declared a local emergency because fire debris, ash, potentially hazardous building materials and contaminated runoff presented possible risks to public health, neighboring properties, storm drains and nearby waterways.After months of insurance investigations, permitting and cleanup preparations, crews began removing debris from the site in late July. Mayfield Environmental Solutions is contributing specialized environmental-remediation capabilities as part of the cleanup team, including precautions related to asbestos, lead and other potentially hazardous materials.Because several of the affected structures are particularly old, the debris must be handled conservatively until environmental testing establishes exactly what materials are present.“It is one of the oldest buildings, and that’s why we have to assume it’s asbestos,” James Mayfield of Mayfield Environmental Engineering told the Times-Standard in its coverage of the cleanup.Workers are using protective equipment and controlled work practices intended to prevent contaminated dust and debris from leaving the designated cleanup area. Nearby residents and businesses were also advised to keep windows closed and avoid the immediate work zone as an additional precaution while debris removal is underway.Mayfield Environmental Solutions’ involvement reflects the specialized expertise required when fire debris may contain asbestos, lead, heavy metals and other hazardous substances. These projects involve more than removing visible debris. They require environmental testing, dust and air controls, properly trained workers, regulated transportation and disposal practices, and careful coordination among property owners, contractors, regulators and local authorities.The Times-Standard’s coverage independently recognized Mayfield’s presence at the site and sought James Mayfield’s professional perspective on the environmental precautions required during the cleanup. The Arcata project is expected to continue for several weeks as crews methodically remove contaminated material and prepare the affected properties for the next stage of recovery.About Mayfield Environmental SolutionsMayfield Environmental Engineering, doing business as Mayfield Environmental Solutions, is a California-based general engineering and environmental contractor with two generations of experience dating to 1985. The company specializes in hazardous-waste remediation, fire and disaster debris removal, contaminated-soil management, asbestos and lead-related work, environmental testing, demolition, stormwater compliance and other complex environmental services.For additional information, visit https://www.MayfieldEnv.com Media ContactMayfield Environmental SolutionsPhone: 310-880-9647Email: ceo@mayfieldenv.comWebsite: www.mayfieldenv.com

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