Mercurys Coffee Co. Continues Tradition of Giving Back Through Support of CORNERSTONE, The Lenny Wilkens Story

Mercurys title sponsorship of the film reflects the company's long-standing belief in giving back to the Pacific Northwest

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Seattle prepares for the Aug. 1 premiere of CORNERSTONE, a new documentary honoring basketball legend Lenny Wilkens, Mercurys Coffee Co. is marking the occasion by highlighting its long-standing commitment to supporting the people, organizations, and traditions that strengthen the Pacific Northwest.

As title sponsor of the film, Mercurys sees its support of the film as another way to give back to the community it has proudly served for almost three decades.

Premiering Saturday, Aug. 1, at Seattle's historic Egyptian Theatre, CORNERSTONE explores the life and legacy of Wilkens, one of basketball's most respected leaders and one of Seattle's most influential figures.

Mercurys became involved with the project after connecting with the filmmakers following the unveiling of the Lenny Wilkens statue in Seattle. Recognizing the importance of preserving Wilkens' story for future generations, the company chose to support the film as the title sponsor while leaving its creative vision entirely in the hands of the filmmakers.

"Growing up in Seattle in the 70’s and 80’s, the Sonics were a huge part of my childhood, so attending the unveiling of Lenny Wilkens' statue with my dad was a really special moment," said Morgan Harris, President of Mercurys Coffee Co. "When the opportunity came to support CORNERSTONE, it felt like a natural way for Mercurys to help preserve a piece of Seattle's history while giving back to the community that has supported us for almost 30 years.”

"Lenny Wilkens' legacy is woven into the fabric of Seattle," said T.J. Regan, filmmaker and co-founder of Slow Grind Media alongside 2x NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas. "Our aim with the film is to preserve not just what Lenny accomplished in basketball, but the character and values that defined his life. We're deeply grateful to Marilyn, Randy, and the entire Wilkens family for trusting us with his story."

Supporting CORNERSTONE is one example of Mercurys’ broader commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. Over the past year alone, the company has supported 217 community organizations and causes through donations of roasted coffee, specialty beverages, pop-up events, assorted gift baskets, and Mercurys gift cards. Over the years, these efforts have benefited countless schools, nonprofits, charity fundraisers, religious organizations, and community events throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Mercurys Coffee Co. also partners with organizations including the American Cancer Society, Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, Diabetes.org, and the Salvation Army where they were partner of the year in 2024, while also supporting regional traditions like its title sponsorship of the Miss Mercurys Coffee H1 Unlimited hydroplane in Seattle’s Torchlight parade and Seafair celebration in 2024.

CORNERSTONE premieres Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Egyptian Theatre in Seattle. Information about the documentary and ticket availability is available through Slow Grind Productions. Mercurys joined Rise Above, and the Lenny Wilkens Foundation in support of the documentary.

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About Mercurys Coffee Co.

Mercurys Coffee Co. is a locally-owned Pacific Northwest coffee company dedicated to serving exceptional coffee while making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves. Through charitable giving, community partnerships, and support for local organizations and traditions, Mercurys believes in being a force for good both inside and outside its cafés. Learn more at https://mercurys.com/

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