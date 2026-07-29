Roger Rand Appointed as President Elect of the National Association for Court Management

Roger Rand, IT Manager, Multnomah Circuit Court, Oregon Judicial Department was appointed as President-Elect of the National Association for Court Management (NACM) Board of Directors at the recent NACM Annual Conference. NACM is a national professional association for court leaders and administrators across the United States. His term began on July 16, 2026, and concludes July 22, 2027.

Roger is a member of the Multnomah Circuit Court management team in Portland, Oregon, where he has worked for 30 years. He manages an Information Technology team of 27 professionals in the four service areas of Desktop Support, Specialized IT Services, IT Design and Development, and Training and Data Analysis. Roger was appointed as a NACM representative to the Joint Technology Committee in 2018. In 2024, he was appointed as the NACM representative on the Global Advisory Committee. Roger, and the JTC Co-Chairs, with the support of NCSC, led a multi-association collaborative effort to produce the NACM AI Guide, Courting AI: Understanding Artificial Intelligence in Courts. He joined the NACM Board of Directors in 2021, served as the NACM Secretary/Treasurer in 2024, and was selected as the NACM Vice President in 2025, and now progresses to the President-Elect position for the 2026-2027 board year.

NACM's Board oversees the association's programs and budget and represents the interests of its membership between annual meetings. As President Elect, Roger will chair the NACM Conference Development Committee, including overseeing the 2027 midyear and annual conference planning.

“It is an honor to serve as President Elect of NACM, representing the Multnomah Circuit Court and the Oregon Judicial Department. In this role, I look forward to collaborating with the National Center for State Courts and the NACM Conference Development Committee to shape the 2027 midyear conference in La Jolla, California, and the annual conference in Tacoma, Washington. The overarching 2027 conference theme of collaboration reflects both the work we do in our court every day and the values that guide our profession nationwide.”

— Roger Rand, IT Manager, Multnomah Circuit Court, Oregon Judicial Department

“Our court is committed to constant improvement, and we find the tools, conferences, and educational resources offered by NACM to be incredibly valuable. I am enthusiastic about continuing to collaborate with NACM and I know the organization will benefit from Roger’s insight, energy, and professionalism in his new role as President Elect.”

— Barbara Marcille, Trial Court Administrator, Multnomah Circuit Court, Oregon Judicial Department

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About the National Association for Court Management

The National Association for Court Management (NACM) is an inclusive member organization dedicated to developing court professionals as leaders, providing community, sharing information, and advocating on important court and justice system topics. NACM's Board of Directors is composed of court professionals from jurisdictions across the country who volunteer their time to advance the organization's mission. Learn more at www.nacmnet.org.