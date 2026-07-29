Award-Winning American Sculptor Eugene Daub Publishes New Monograph, Portraits, Medals, and Monuments

Eugene Daub American scupltor artist with over a five decade of career in medallic art

A stunning, image-rich retrospective mapping five decades of monumental art, including the historic Rosa Parks statue in the U.S. Capitol.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eugene Daub, the award-winning sculptor behind some of America's most iconic civic statues, has released his definitive portfolio monograph, Portraits, Medals, and Monuments. On sale now and distributed globally by Ingram, this 177-page, richly illustrated volume offers curators, collectors, and history lovers an intimate, visual journey through the concepts, techniques, and public impact of Daub’s five-decade career.About the Book: Documenting the Unseen ProcessA comprehensive and definitive survey, the book brings together Daub's portrait busts, medallic art, and massive public monuments in one stunning softcover volume. It traces Daub's approach from intimate studio portraiture to massive civic commissions such as Rosa Parks, Taking Her Seat in History (National Statuary Hall, Washington, D.C., 2013), the 21-foot-tall Corps of Discovery (Kansas City, MO, 2000), and Allegories of Civilization—four 11-foot bronzes commissioned for the Utah State Capitol restoration in 2008. Through rare studio photographs, working sketches, and method-of-process imagery, the book reveals every stage of creation: clay modeling of small to over-life-sized sculptures, as well as work in plaster and urethane foam, across a range of materials and scales.“What it gave me, in addition, was something more practical: control over how the work would finally be seen. People often photograph sculpture poorly—bad lighting, awkward angles, work you end up ashamed of. A book let me choose. It just felt really good to have it all documented so well.”— Eugene Daub, on the practical inspiration for the bookTo ground his physical masterpieces, the book includes critical essays by renowned conservator Rosa Lowinger and artist-curator Ron Linden, alongside an extensive biography by Wolfgang Mabry. More than just capturing a physical likeness, the works demonstrate how public art preserves collective memory by bringing classical craftsmanship into conversation with contemporary civic life.Meet the AuthorBased in San Pedro, California, Eugene Daub is an internationally celebrated figurative sculptor whose decades-long practice bridges classical technique and contemporary relevance. His journey is one of deep personal determination; having left formal school in the tenth grade, Daub built his education entirely from the library stacks of the Franklin Mint while starting out as a young apprentice. There, he honed his mastery of relief design, small-scale medallic sculpture, and eventually monumental bronze casting.“As a young sculptor at the Franklin Mint, I discovered the power of history—how the lives of others could come alive in my hands. I loved sculpting great people—Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, great artists, scientists, heroes of the nation's wars, abolitionists, and suffragettes. Especially those who fought for the good of the oppressed, the enslaved, the underdog, for justice, freedom, the environment—the list goes on.”— Eugene Daub, on his creative motivation and passionToday, Daub is a Fellow of the National Sculpture Society and past president of the American Medallic Sculpture Association. His career is distinguished by the highest possible honors in his field, including the prestigious National Sculpture Society Medal of Honor (2014) for notable achievement and encouragement of American sculpture, and the American Numismatic Society’s Saltus Award (1991), representing the pinnacle of international medallic sculpture recognition. His public and commemorative works now appear in civic spaces and prestigious institutional collections worldwide, including the Smithsonian Institution and the British Museum.The Story Behind the StoryFor an artist who spent half a century creating public statues across the country, seeing his career assembled into a physical book felt a profound personal gift. The monograph exists because a dedicated circle of close friends in San Pedro, led by cultural organizer Adolfo Nodal, came together and decided his legacy needed to be preserved. Daub remains deeply moved by this collective act of friendship: “He was my angel. He inspired me to do the book, helped me, and gathered a team.” Reflecting on a lifetime shaped by books, Daub adds: “Books have always saved me.”MEDIA & AVAILABILITYAndrea Serna, Editor & Media ContactEmail: andrea.serna1@gmail.comBook Orders: https://eugenedaub.com/ Media Access: Digital PDF galleys and physical review copies available upon request. BOOK DETAILS & SPECIFICATIONSFormat: Softcover Monograph (8.5 x 11 in, 177 pages)ISBN-13: 979-8-218-80483-1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.