Shining a Spotlight on Staff – I am Cal OES Video Series – Adam Joseph

The frequency and intensity of emergencies across California continue to grow, from wildfires and floods to hazardous materials incidents. During these critical moments, having trained personnel on the ground to provide timely, coordinated support can make all the difference.

Through its regional offices, Cal OES deploys emergency personnel across Southern, Coastal, and Inland regions to support local authorities during disasters and help safeguard communities statewide.

Born and raised in Southern California, Adam Joseph is among the dedicated Cal OES personnel serving the Southern Region as an Emergency Services Coordinator, committed to strengthening public safety and building more resilient communities.

In his role, Adam supports local, county, and state agencies by helping coordinate resources where they are needed most. He also gathers and shares critical incident information with decision-makers to support emergency response coordination and operational awareness.

“I am really grateful to be part of a team that works hard every day to make sure communities across California are cared for and prepared for any kind of emergency,” said Adam. “I’m proud to work alongside people who genuinely care about helping their neighbors throughout this state.”

During the recent Orange County hazmat incident, Adam played a key role in coordinating communication between the Cal OES State Operations Center and the local Incident Command Post, helping ensure a unified and effective response effort.

Outside of work, Adam enjoys outdoor activities that help strengthen his resilience and adaptability, skills that continue to serve him well in emergency management and disaster response.