Inherited Property Match Publishes 50 State-Specific Guides for Selling Inherited Property

Interactive map gives heirs, executors, trustees, and personal representatives guidance on probate, title, taxes, and authority to sell in every state.

There is no national rulebook for selling inherited real estate. The property's state determines the path, from probate and title to taxes and who has authority to sign.” — Rhett Fruitman

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inherited Property Match, a free nationwide broker-matching service for inherited real estate, has published 50 state-specific guides and an interactive U.S. map explaining how probate, title transfer, authority to sell, taxes, and closing requirements differ for inherited property in each state.

The library addresses a fundamental problem. There is no single national process for selling an inherited house. Legal authority, probate procedure, title requirements, surviving-spouse rights, creditor deadlines, and tax exposure change substantially from one state to another. Many heirs face those rules from a distance, inheriting a house in another state and selling it from across the country.

"There is no national rulebook for selling inherited real estate," said Rhett Fruitman, Co-Founder of Inherited Property Match. "The property's state determines the path, from probate and title to taxes and who has authority to sign. These guides give families and their professional advisors a state-specific starting point instead of forcing them to rely on generic national information."

Why Does Selling Inherited Property Differ by State?

The differences directly affect who can sign, whether probate is required, what a title company needs to insure marketable title, and how quickly a sale can close. Florida's protected-homestead rules can limit a personal representative's authority over the home and affect who must approve or sign a sale. California inherited property can face reassessment under Proposition 19, and some California probate sales require court confirmation unless the personal representative has authority to sell under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Texas offers title-clearing procedures such as an affidavit of heirship and muniment of title. Pennsylvania imposes a 4.5 percent inheritance-tax rate on many transfers to children and other direct descendants. Hawaii maintains a separate Land Court title system.

Which States Have Estate or Inheritance Taxes in 2026?

Five states impose an inheritance tax in 2026: Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Twelve states plus the District of Columbia impose an estate tax, and Maryland is the only state with both. The federal estate-tax basic exclusion amount is $15 million per person for deaths in 2026, so most families face no federal estate tax but can still owe state-level tax on far smaller estates. The Inherited Property Match guides map these rules state by state, along with state taxation of capital gains and nonresident seller withholding.

What Does Each State Guide Cover?

Each guide follows a consistent core framework covering probate, authority to sell, title, transfer methods, taxes, and out-of-state ownership, including ancillary probate and remote sales. Where applicable, the guides also address homestead rights, community property, small-estate procedures, transfer-on-death and beneficiary deeds, Medicaid estate recovery, heirs' property, and partition disputes. The guides separate federal concepts that apply nationwide, such as stepped-up basis, from the state-specific rules that determine ownership, authority, title, timing, and local tax consequences.

How Were the 50 State Guides Researched?

Inherited Property Match built the library on primary and authoritative sources, prioritizing state statutes, court materials, state departments of revenue, and official probate and title guidance. The guides distinguish federal tax principles from state law and flag rules that are unusually time-sensitive or frequently misstated online. The collection is current through July 2026 and will be reviewed as statutes, thresholds, forms, and procedures change.

What Patterns Emerged Across the 50 States?

In building the 50 guides, Inherited Property Match identified three recurring differences that shape inherited property sales. First, more than 30 states and the District of Columbia recognize transfer-on-death deeds, while owners elsewhere generally must use another method their state recognizes to pass real estate outside probate. Second, a personal representative's authority to sell depends on the state, the governing documents, and the powers the court grants. Some states allow sales through independent or unsupervised administration, while others require supervised administration or court confirmation of the sale itself. Third, small-estate shortcuts are narrower for real estate than families expect. In many states the standard affidavit transfers personal property only, and real estate requires a separate procedure or formal probate.

How Does the Interactive State Map Work?

The interactive map links every U.S. state to its selling inherited property guide. Families and advisors, including heirs who live in a different state than the property, select the state where the inherited property is located, open that state's guide, and identify the legal, title, and tax questions to resolve before listing. Real-property title and transfer issues are generally governed by the law of the state where the property is located, and an estate administered elsewhere may require ancillary probate or another local title-clearing procedure.

"An heir may live in Colorado, the executor may live in Illinois, and the property may be in Florida. The rules attached to the real estate generally come from the property's state," said Alan Fruitman, Co-Founder of Inherited Property Match. "The guides help families understand the local title and sale process, and our matching connects them with a broker who has relevant property and transaction experience in that market."

The state guides are educational resources and are not a substitute for advice from a licensed attorney, tax professional, or title company.

About Inherited Property Match

Inherited Property Match is a free nationwide broker-matching service connecting heirs, executors, trustees, and personal representatives selling inherited real estate with experienced local brokers. The service supports probate sales, trust sales, multi-heir situations, out-of-state property, residential and commercial real estate, and land. Inherited Property Match is operated by Real Estate Foundation, Inc. and was co-founded by Alan Fruitman and Rhett Fruitman.

Learn more at InheritedPropertyMatch.com or call (800) 841-5033.

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