Hope and Help Announces Frank Santos and Corbett Compel as Presenting Sponsors of This Year's Headdress Gala

Presenting sponsors underscore commitment to mental health advocacy and community impact

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope and Help of Central Florida, Inc. (dba Hope & Help) has announced that Frank Santos, CEO of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, and Corbett Compel, President of the Handsome Bald Men’s Club, will serve as presenting sponsors of this year’s Headdress Gala , the organization’s signature annual fundraising event supporting HIV/AIDS prevention, education, and care services. The event will take place at the Hilton Orlando on September 19.Since 1989, the Headdress Gala has raised over $7 million for Hope & Help, having become known for its bold theatrical performances, unforgettable fashion, and community leadership both on and off stage. Each year, the event combines performances, fashion, and energy to support HIV/STI prevention, testing, and treatment for thousands of people across Central Florida.Both Frank Santos and Corbett Compel personify the kind of leadership that has made the Headdress Gala such a success over 29 years of events. Santos has been a leading philanthropist in the Orlando area. Since taking over as CEO of Rosen Hotels & Resorts in 2024, he has continued to pour himself into furthering the community service that the Rosen name has become known for.“Corbett and I are proud to be the Presenting Sponsor for Headdress Gala 2026,” said Santos. “I fondly remember attending the very first Headdress event in 1989, at the Beacham Theatre in downtown Orlando, and I have attended every one since. Headdress is more than our most iconic charity event; it is about raising much-needed funds for Hope & Help to fuel their mission of providing HIV/STI prevention, testing, and treatment across Central Florida, for all.”Compel, a Central Florida educator and entrepreneur, is the owner of the lifestyle brand Handsome Bald Men’s Club, celebrating men who embrace their bald heads and have “ditched the combovers.” The brand is highly active in local philanthropic missions and community events.Both Santos and Compel will help fuel the work of Hope & Help and push it forward through their sponsorship of the Headdress Gala event.Every dollar raised from the Headdress Gala event goes towards supporting Hope & Help’s mission. For over 30 years, the Central Florida-based organization has been on the front lines of HIV/STI prevention, testing, and treatment across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties.“Our mission is to end the HIV/STI epidemic in Florida through comprehensive health education, prevention, testing, and treatment,” explains Hope & Help CEO Thresa Giles.Hope & Help impacts thousands of patients annually. The money raised through events like the Headdress Gala helps the organization remove barriers to healthcare. Community support helps its team expand services, develop new care models, and offer mental health support for those who need it most.“A future where access to quality healthcare is never out of reach,” says Giles.As presenting sponsors, Santos’s and Compel’s participation at this year’s Headdress Gala aims to help secure care and support for an area that ranks second in the nation for new HIV transmissions. Through their help with the event, both play a vital role in supporting the overall mission and continued vision of Hope & Help.For press inquiries or more information about the Headdress Gala, contact Anna Kate Womack, Publicist at Otter PR, at annakate.womack@otterpr.com.About Hope and Help of Central Florida, Inc.As seen in the Orlando Sentinel and on WESH 2, Hope & Help is a Central Florida nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to ending the HIV/STI epidemic through prevention, testing, treatment, and education. Founded in 1988, Hope & Help serves communities across the region through its bilingual clinic, mobile testing units, and harm-reduction programs, including IDEA Orlando, Florida’s state-approved syringe-service initiative. Guided by a mission of equity, compassion, and access, the organization empowers individuals to take control of their sexual health and works toward a future where every person can live healthy, informed, and stigma-free.

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