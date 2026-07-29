Governor Shapiro Secures Significant Investment from The Wenger Group to Expand and Purchase Plainville Farms, Retaining Nearly 700 Jobs in Adams County

The Commonwealth is investing $6 million to support the project, which prevented Plainville Farms from closing ― saving 690 jobs and helping to support the 93 Pennsylvania farms that supply turkeys to the facility.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 24,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth secured a significant investment from food and agricultural products and services organization The Wenger Group (TWG) to support their acquisition of Plainville Farms, a turkey processing facility in New Oxford. The project is helping Plainville Farms remain operational, supporting 690 existing full-time jobs and 93 independent family farms, in addition to over 300 vendor and logistics partners — the majority of which are based in Pennsylvania.

TWG — through a majority-owned subsidiary, Farm Fresh Turkey Products (FFTP) — completed the acquisition of the business from Regent, a private equity firm. Plainville Farms is the largest producer of organic turkey products east of the Mississippi.

“Pennsylvania’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have powered our economy for generations, and we’re making sure they continue to drive our future,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is protecting good-paying jobs, strengthening our food supply chain, supporting Pennsylvania farmers, and investing in businesses that are committed to growing right here in the Commonwealth.”

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, FFTP received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $1 million Pennsylvania First grant.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding were in Chambersburg today visiting one of the Plainville Farms turkey growers to help celebrate this expansion.

“The Wenger Group’s investment demonstrates the strength of Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector and the value of investing in companies with deep roots in our Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “By supporting this acquisition, the Shapiro Administration is helping preserve hundreds of family-sustaining jobs, creating long-term opportunities for Pennsylvania farmers, and ensuring this important facility continues to contribute to the regional economy for years to come.”

Agriculture, which contributes $132.5 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy, plays a crucial role in our Commonwealth’s economy and is included in the five key industries highlighted in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy.

“This investment in Plainville Farms by The Wenger Group reflects exactly the kind of confidence Governor Shapiro has worked to build in Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Agriculture Secretary Redding. “This commitment strengthens Pennsylvania’s poultry sector, creates opportunities for family farms and workers, and reinforces that agriculture remains central to Governor Shapiro’s vision for economic growth. We appreciate The Wenger Group’s partnership in investing in Pennsylvania’s future and helping ensure our agriculture industry remains strong, innovative, and competitive for generations to come.”

The Wenger Group, Inc. is a leading family-owned agricultural products and services organization, which includes Wenger Feeds, LLC, Nutrify, LLC, Dutchland Farms, LLC, Risser Grain, LLC, Leidy’s Premium Meats, and Hoober Feeds. With over 1,500 team members and ten feed milling locations, the company is a regional provider of poultry, swine, and dairy feeds, performance ingredient solutions, conventional and specialty proteins and eggs, grain, fertilizer, and allied services in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

“Turkey production has a long and proud history in Pennsylvania, and this investment ensures that our team members, independent family farmers, and the communities we serve can continue building on that legacy,” said Matt Goodson, CEO of Plainville Farms. “We are grateful for the support of Governor Shapiro’s Administration, DCED, the Department of Agriculture, and The Wenger Group as we work together to protect family-sustaining jobs, strengthen the regional food supply chain, and create a stable foundation for the future of Plainville Farms.”

“The Adams Economic Alliance is proud to support this next chapter for the facility and the people it serves,” said Robin Fitzpatrick, President, Adams Economic Alliance. “We are grateful to the Shapiro Administration, DCED, the Department of Agriculture, and the local ownership group behind Farms Fresh Turkey Products for their commitment to preserving this vital employer. This investment reflects the power of partnership to strengthen Pennsylvania agriculture, protect jobs, and create new opportunities for Adams County’s economy for generations to come.”

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy Is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 24,000 new jobs across the Commonwealth, while earning national recognition:

The Governor’s 2026-27 budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. Secured in the new budget, Pennsylvania’s Innovate in PA 2.0 program will disperse $125 million for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector is the backbone of the Commonwealth, with more than 48,800 farms contributing over $132 billion a year to the economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro has prioritized strengthening both agriculture and food security — helping farmers, families, and communities thrive.

The 2026-27 budget continues this work with:

This budget also invests $7 million to modernize Pennsylvania’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), upgrading SNAP EBT cards from magnetic stripes to chip-enabled cards. Modernizing the Commonwealth’s SNAP EBT cards will strengthen food security in Pennsylvania by using technology to randomize transaction numbers, protecting SNAP recipients against fraud and theft and preventing benefits loss.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks.