NJ TRANSIT OFFERS RAIL SERVICE TO BTS CONCERTS AT METLIFE STADIUM AUGUST 1-2

July 29, 2026

NEWARK, NJ – Fans planning to attend concerts by K-pop superstars BTS at MetLife Stadium on August 1 and 2 can get there safely and securely by using NJ TRANSIT’s DoorDash Meadowlands Rail Line to the concerts. On the heels of its successful process during the World Cup, the agency will provide customers a wristband after the customer displays their valid train ticket. The wristband will be used as proof of fare payment for the return trip following the concert.

DoorDash Meadowlands Rail Line tickets are currently on sale and are available on the NJ TRANSIT App, at ticket vending machines or ticket offices. Customers headed to the concert will need to purchase a valid Meadowlands ticket and display it on arrival at Secaucus Junction in order to receive a wristband for travel to and from the concert.

Only customers with wristbands will be allowed to board the DoorDash Meadowlands Rail Line at Secaucus Junction and Meadowlands Station.

Rail Service to MetLife Stadium

Penn Station New York to MetLife Stadium : There is no direct train service from Penn Station New York to MetLife Stadium. Customers may take any NJ TRANSIT train that stops at Secaucus Junction. At Secaucus Junction, customers will need to display their valid Meadowlands Station ticket to receive a wristband. Only customers with wristbands will be allowed to transfer to special Meadowlands-bound trains. Departure boards at Penn Station New York will display SEC on trains which stop at Secaucus.

Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium : Rail service will depart Secaucus Junction for MetLife Stadium beginning at 4:56 p.m., then every 9-16 minutes until 8:19 p.m., with the last Stadium-bound trains departing Secaucus at 8:47 p.m.

Hoboken to MetLife Stadium : There are no direct trains from Hoboken to MetLife Stadium. Customers can take any Main, Bergen County, Pascack Valley or Port Jervis Line train to Secaucus and transfer to Meadowlands-bound trains. Customers must obtain a wristband at Secaucus Junction to board the Meadowlands-bound train.

Rail service from MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium to Penn Station New York : There is no direct train service from MetLife Stadium to Penn Station New York. Customers must take trains to Secaucus Junction and then transfer to any NJ TRANSIT train traveling toward New York. Customers leaving MetLife Stadium must display their wristband to board the DoorDash Meadowlands Rail Line back to Secaucus Junction.

MetLife Stadium to Secaucus Junction : Trains will operate hourly beginning at 6:24 p.m. through 9:24 p.m. Following a 10 p.m. departure, trains are scheduled to operate every 10 minutes beginning at 10:30 p.m., with the last train departing the Meadowlands no earlier than 1 a.m. Post-event service may be adjusted depending on passenger volume. Customers should check connecting times at Secaucus to ensure they have ample opportunity to make the last train of the evening to their final destination.

Customers are strongly advised to plan ahead and carefully check rail schedules for service from Secaucus to Penn Station New York and Hoboken Terminal after the event. Following the event there will be direct service to Hoboken.

Note: Customers traveling on NJ TRANSIT trains to the Meadowlands Sports Complex should purchase their tickets from their originating station or the NJ TRANSIT App TO MEADOWLANDS STATION. Customers will need to queue up at Secaucus Junction and display their purchased ticket in order to receive a wristband, which will allow access to service.

Customers connecting with trains at Secaucus should check the train schedules and allow for additional time in order to make those connections.

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About NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service. It is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.